The exact 20-game Big Ten schedule is still to be determined, but conference teams at least know which opponents will eventually fill those slots on the calendar. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at Illinois’ 20 league games released Thursday:
Illinois’ 2022-23 Big Ten opponents
Home and away —
- Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home only —
- Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Away only —
- Iowa, Maryland, Purdue
The goodLet’s start at the top. No trip to Rutgers means not having to play in the “Trapezoid of Terror.” It hasn’t been a pleasant place for much of the Big Ten the last few seasons, and Illinois is no exception. One game each against likely top-tier teams Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue is similarly good news. Two with Indiana might be more difficult with the Hoosiers the Big Ten title favorites at the moment, but if it renews the rivalry it’s worth it.
The bad
Illinois has forged rivalries with Iowa and Michigan in the past few seasons. One based mostly on mutual dislike. That the Hawkeyes and Wolverines only appear once on the schedule is a disappointment. Even worse, the Iowa game scheduled for Iowa City, Iowa, means the FranCon meter poster probably goes into storage for the season. At least the Michigan game is at State Farm Center. Gives Illinois fans the chance to boo the Wolverines’ Hunter Dickinson in person.
The non-Big Ten
Really, all that’s left to fill out Illinois’ 2022-23 schedule are the handful of home games against mostly low-major teams. The Illini are already locked into the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, where they’ll play two of Baylor, UCLA and Virginia. Then there’s the Jimmy V Classic against Texas at Madison Square Garden, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (opponent to be determined) and Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis with the reloaded Illini facing rebuilding Missouri.
QUOTABLE
“To get where we want to go in February and March and be prepared for Big Ten play — we’re here to win Big Ten championships — let’s go play people. I think our program is at a place where we’re never rebuilding. Anybody uses that word, I’m not going to talk to you anymore. We’re not rebuilding. We’re reloading. ... It’s next man up and next group up. I think you get better because you play good people.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood