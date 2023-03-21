DANVILLE — Martez Rhodes knew during his sophomore year at Danville High School he could play basketball at the next level.
He also knew that the road ahead wouldn’t be easy.
“I knew I was going to go play (junior college) basketball,” Rhodes said. “A lot of people doubt JUCO basketball, but it’s a hard, grit, grind. It was fun, but going into my junior year I knew I could be something special and go play college basketball.”
Now a freshman at Danville Area Community College, Rhodes has helped the Jaguars to a 24-4 record and a berth in its first NJCAA Division II national tournament since 2018. The fourth-seeded Jaguars are guaranteed two games inside Mary Miller Gym, where the program has hosted the tournament since 1994. A meeting with 13th-seeded Johnson County (Kan.) (26-7) is first up for the Jaguars at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve been working hard for this since August,” Rhodes said Monday after the Jaguars wrapped up a practice at his old high school. “Being in any kind of tournament, even if it’s (NCAA) Division I or junior (college) basketball, being in this tournament is an amazing feeling. Not too many people get this opportunity.”
Rhodes and former DHS teammate Jalin Howell are the only two Danville products on a Jaguars roster that will attempt to capture a national championship on its home floor this week.
It isn’t lost to either what raising a trophy on their home court would mean for coach DaJuan Gouard’s program. Gouard, like Rhodes and Howell, is another Danville native.
“It would mean a lot,” Howell said. “Just to do it with a bunch of great guys that I’ve met this year, and especially with a coach from my hometown, it would be great.”
Rhodes moved from Chicago to Danville when he was in middle school and found immediate success, joining the likes of Nathanael Hoskins and Tevin Smith on a Northridge Middle School roster that captured an IESA Class 4A state championship in 2017. He joined Howell at DHS and quickly caught the eye of Gouard, who he had long wanted to play for.
“Me and DaJaun have always had a great relationship,” Rhodes said. “He always came to my high school games. I worked out with him a couple summers.
“Originally, I was going to a different school but he hit me up, and I always wanted to play for him. He was just a great guy just to be around, and just seeing his accolades here at (DHS) and just being coached by him, he taught me everything I needed to know.”
The 6-foot-3 Rhodes has been a key cog in the Jaguars’ rotation this season, with the freshman guard starting 23 of DACC’s 28 games and averaging 3.9 points.
As a walk-on, the 6-3 Howell hasn’t seen the floor yet this season but the freshman guard added value to the program in other ways.
“(Jalin is) another great kid that knows the city, that does everything the right way,” Gouard said. “Goes to class. Gets good grades. That’s the kind of things you want in your culture if you want to continue to do it.
“With being a two-year institution, the turnover rate is crazy. You almost get eight or nine new guys every year. If you can have a consistent culture, four or five guys coming back that understand how you want things done, I think it can help you consistently win basketball games.”
Howell and Rhodes have had each other’s backs throughout their first season of college basketball.
“Me and him have been close friends since we were in high school,” Howell said. “We just carried our relationship over to the team, and we just broke in together.”
The duo has been especially key in helping the rest of the roster immerse itself into the Danville community. None of the pair’s 13 other teammates are from Illinois.
“Martez, he can light up a room,” said DACC sophomore guard Tyshay Epps, a native of Lebanon, Ky. “He’s hilarious. He’s a character. Jalin is just like him. They’re both characters who are fun to have around. You can’t go wrong with having great locker room energy every day.”
DACC spent the early portion of Monday afternoon practicing at DHS, where Gouard also graduated from in 2001.
Playing on the Vikings’ home floor added a measure of comfort the day before DACC plays Johnson County.
“It feels like just another game, another practice,” Rhodes said. “Playing on this floor, it seems smaller now coming from college. It’s giving me just the push I need of playing on this floor. I know I’ve got Danville on my back.”
Gouard — now in his 10th season at the helm of DACC’s program — has heard plenty of chatter from community members in advance of the Jaguars’ first national tournament appearance in five seasons.
“I’ve gotten tons of messages and emails that I probably haven’t returned all of them, so now they know that I’ve got them,” Gouard said. “It’s been overwhelming, and it’s a great thing to see. Hopefully they come out and support us in the national tournament as well.”
Strong attendance figures are routinely expected at the tournament, which DACC has hosted for nearly three decades. The Jaguars are vying for the program’s first national title since 1991 in a deep field, with 15 of the 16 teams boasting at least 22 wins this season.
“Just taking it one game at a time, playing in the moment,” Rhodes said. “Making sure we do what we gotta do for 40 minutes each game. Just being great and playing hard together. That’s what Coach G always says: be ready to outsmart and out-tough teams for 40 minutes.”