Four former area baseball standouts were on the Illinois roster in 2022. Wright State transfer Logan Tabeling — a Tuscola star — should make it five in 2023, after announcing his verbal commitment to the Illini on Sunday. Staff writer Scott Richey takes a look at all of the local products who have played for Dan Hartleb in the last decade:
Kellen Sarver
Sarver went from redshirting in 2018 to grabbing hold of the starting first-base job and not giving it up the past three seasons. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Centennial grad had his most productive season in 2021 but still hit .252 with three home runs and 31 RBI this spring.
Zak Hartleb
The coach’s son transferred to Illinois in 2021 after starting his college baseball career at John A. Logan College in 2019. Hartleb, a Champaign Central grad turned Illini infielder, has appeared in 22 total games and has five hits in 20 at-bats the past two seasons.
Crayton Burnett
Burnett, a St. Joseph-Ogden grad, made 12 total appearances, including one start, as a true freshman in 2022. The 6-foot right-handed pitcher went 1-0 with a 10.05 earned run average, 10 strikeouts and three walks in 141/3 innings this spring.
Connor Milton
Milton (left) has spent his first two seasons at Illinois as a backup outfielder. The Central grad appeared in a career-high 15 games this past spring and hit .222 with one double, one RBI and one stolen base.
Grey Schultz
Schultz, a two-sport athlete (baseball and golf) at Centennial, spent four seasons at Illinois as a backup catcher. He appeared in five total games as a pinch hitter — with four at-bats in 2015 and one in 2016.
Casey Fletcher
The Oakwood grad capped his two seasons at Illinois as an everyday starter for one of the best teams in program history. Fletcher, who started at Kankakee Community College, was a first-team All-Big Ten outfielder for the 50-win Illini in 2015 and hit .318 with nine home runs and 60 RBI for his career.