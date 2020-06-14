High school boys’ basketball in Illinois and Frederick Marx will always be inextricably linked. That’s because the 64-year-old filmaker who helped make ‘Hoop Dreams,’ the acclaimed 1994 documentary chronicling the lives of Chicago teenagers Arthur Agee and William Gates, grew up in the vicinity of the boys’ basketball state tournament when it was held in Champaign, graduating from Uni High and the University of Illinois. The News-Gazette asked Marx — who oversees Warrior Films in Oakland, Calif., these days — for his thoughts on the state tournament ahead of Monday’s vote by the IHSA on whether it will return the event to Champaign after a 25-year absence or keep the tournament in Peoria:
I always wanted to play in the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament in the Assembly Hall.
As a kid, I used to attend U of I games there to see the great Skip Thoren, Don Freeman and Dave Downey. Alas, I couldn’t even make the team at Edison in seventh and eighth grade. So I transferred to Uni High for the basketball program. Of course, no one knew they had a program. They just had a team that I knew was so bad they’d have to play me.
Having lost most of their games for the last 10 years or more, I fit right in. The road schedule was grueling. We used to travel 60 miles or more just to find a small enough farm town team we could compete with. The closest I ever came to college ball was when I heard that then-Illinois coach Harv Schmidt wanted to talk to me following our annual sports banquet about trying to be a walk-on with his team. (He gave an incredibly boring speech reliving the entirety of their uninspiring, post slush fund 1972-1973 season.) In keeping with the tenor of the times, I skipped out before the banquet was over to pursue nefarious activities with my friends. Destined for disregard as a player, I gave up pursuit of the organized game and attended the U of I as a regular student. It was a long climb down from my childhood fantasy of wanting to be the next Wilt Chamberlain. Only seven inches and a million skills short.
As time passed, I occasionally watched IHSA games on TV but focused increasingly on pro ball. Nonetheless, I still remember the sting when the tournament moved to Peoria. How could they possibly not host the tournament in the Assembly Hall? It felt like the moon was moving to another planet.
Having had the dream, I knew something of its powerful allure. But I supplanted my obsession over basketball with filmmaking. With film, I knew I could investigate what the dream looked like across lines of class and race.
Still, I never imagined what we started in my mother’s backyard in 1988 in Champaign, with my ACL suitably torn up from a pick-up game, would in five years lead me to the hallowed Assembly Hall floor filming the climax of ‘Hoop Dreams.’ Blessed be Arthur Agee and the Commandos of Marshall High School for getting me there. I wasn’t a player, but for that reason I probably enjoyed it even more.