Division I
Men’s basketball
Chris Cross, Southern Illinois.
- A major reason Urbana ended its 30-year IHSA regional championship drought prior to his graduation in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard is in his third season with the Salukis. He is a reserve who has played in four games this winter for a team that takes a 21-9 record into Sunday’s regular-season finale at Illinois-Chicago.
Tim Finke, Wright State.
- After spending one season at Grand Canyon, the 2018 Champaign Central graduate and 2018 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year aided Wright State to a 2022 NCAA tournament berth. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard is a starter for this season’s Raiders who was averaging 7.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists entering the weekend.
Kendle Moore, Missouri State.
- After graduating from Danville in 2018 as the school’s all-time leading scorer, the 2017 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year exceeded 1,000 points in four seasons at Colorado State before transferring to Missouri State. The 6-foot, 155-pound guard is averaging 7.1 points and has started 21 games in his first season with the Bears.
Yves Nkomba, Kennesaw State.
- The 6-foot-11, 220-pound Nkomba attended La Salette in the late 2010s before playing a season at Missouri’s Three Rivers College. He’s played in eight games off the bench in his first campaign with the Owls, who were 22-8 overall and tied atop the Atlantic Sun Conference with Liberty before the weekend.
Jalen Quinn, Loyola Chicago.
- The 2022 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Player of the Year left Tuscola as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,346 points, and he’s started in more than half of the Ramblers’ games as a true freshman this season. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard is averaging 3.6 points for a Loyola team that was 9-18 before Saturday night’s game at St. Louis.
Tevin Smith, Denver.
- A brief commitment to Cal State-Fullerton was followed by a switch to Denver for the 2021 Danville graduate, and he’s thrived as a regular starter for the Pioneers during each of his first two college seasons. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore guard is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds and has made 20 starts before Saturday’s home game with Omaha.
Bryson Tatum, Miami (Ohio).
- Another member of the team that gave Urbana its first regional title this century, the 2020 Urbana graduate largely comes off the bench for the RedHawks and has seen his most extensive college playing time this season. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound sophomore guard is averaging 2.5 points and had made three starts for the Redhawks before Saturday’s home game with Ohio.
Brandon Trimble, Lindenwood.
- The 2017 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate, 2016 IHSA Class 2A state champion and 2016 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year is in the midst of his third season with the Lions after three seasons at Division II Wisconsin-Parkside. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound guard is averaging 8.0 points and had started 23 games for the Lions before Saturday’s home game against Little Rock.
Women’s basketball
Capria Brown, Central Michigan.
- Brown has made a couple college changes since Shauna Green left Dayton for Illinois, with the two-time IHSA Class 1A state champion at Schlarman first transferring to Missouri State before ending up with the Chippewas in the middle of this season. The 5-foot-10 guard hasn’t played yet at Central Michigan and averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in six games earlier this season at Missouri State.
Sydney Gouard, Stetson.
- A member of the renowned Gouard basketball family in Danville and a two-time IHSA Class 1A state champion at Schlarman, the 2019 Schlarman graduate put together good numbers in three seasons at Oakland and is in the midst of her first campaign with the Hatters. A 5-foot-8 guard, Gouard has started four games and played in 18, averaging 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds.
Mikala Hall, Central Michigan.
- The 2018 Danville graduate put together a productive four-year career as a role player at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, and she’s doing the same as a graduate student with the Chippewas this season. The 5-foot-5 guard averages 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Chippewas entering Saturday’s game at Northern Illinois.
Erin Houpt, Mercer.
- Danville’s all-time leading basketball scorer prior to graduating in 2021 and the 2021 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year, Houpt was named 2022 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and is a regular starter for the Bears. The 5-foot-6 guard is averaging 12.6 points, second-best on the team, and has drained a team-best 60 three-pointers before Saturday’s game at Wofford.
Emily Meidel, Eastern Illinois.
- The 2020 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate and News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year in 2020 is in her first season with the Panthers after two seasons at Lincoln Land. The 5-foot-11 forward is averaging 1.9 points in 14 games off the bench before Saturday’s home game against Tennessee Tech.
Janiah Newell, Chicago State.
- Newell became the fourth member of the two-time IHSA Class 1A state-champion Schlarman crew to join the Division I ranks when she arrived on the Cougars’ campus in 2021. The 5-foot-5 guard morphed into the squad’s top scorer this season, averaging 11.8 points.
Anaya Peoples, DePaul.
- The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year in 2019 was a three-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and two-time IHSA Class 1A state champion at Schlarman. Peoples followed three seasons at Notre Dame by transferring to the Blue Demons ahead of this season and becoming a regular starter in Chicago, where the 5-foot-11 guard is averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists before Saturday’s home showdown with Connecticut.
Katelyn Young, Murray State.
- An absolute stud with the Racers since the day she arrived on their Kentucky campus, the 2020 Oakwood graduate has raked in Ohio Valley Conference awards across her three college seasons and is one of the nation’s top mid-major athletes. The 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 21.8 points to lead the Missouri Valley Conference this season to go along with 8.3 rebounds entering Saturday’s home game with Northern Iowa.
Division II
Men’s basketball
Ryland Holt, West Texas A&M.
- Centerpiece of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s third-place state finish in 2019 and News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year that season, Holt played in 58 games at D-II Minnesota State-Mankato and is in sixth-man territory in his first season with the Buffaloes. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds entering Saturday’s game at Lubbock Christian.
Sean Houpt, Florida Tech.
- After transferring from Bradley following one season, the 2019 Danville graduate found an ideal fit with the Panthers and is leading scorer for this season’s team, on top of recently being named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Team. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard is averaging 20.7 points and has made 79 three-pointers before Saturday’s game at Tampa.
Women’s basketball
Ella Armstrong, Truman State.
- The 2022 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate has been eased into college basketball life, seeing floor time in just a few games so far with the Bulldogs, but she tallied her first points in a Feb. 4 victory against McKendree. The 5-foot-9 freshman guard has played a total of 21 minutes in seven games for the Bulldogs, who are 18-9 after a 53-44 loss at Rockhurst on Thursday night.
Brynn Tabeling, Limestone. The 2021 Tuscola graduate took her multi-sport athleticism to South Carolina and hit the floor for a handful of games with the Saints in her true freshman season last year. The 5-foot-4 guard has played for 40 minutes in nine games as a sophomore for Limestone, which is 14-13 entering Saturday’s regular-season finale against Wingate in Gaffney, S.C.
Maclayne Taylor, McKendree. Another multi-sport star in high school, the 2019 St. Joseph-Ogden product parlayed three years with Lincoln Land into a spot among the Bearcats, with whom she’s been a frequent starter in her first season. The 5-foot-8 guard/forward has started all 25 games for McKendree and is averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Division III
Men’s basketball
Trey Bazzell, Illinois Wesleyan.
- Graduating from Prairie Central in 2021 as the Hawks’ all-time leading basketball scorer, Bazzell then turned his attention to the Titans but missed the 2021-22 season with an injury before becoming a consistent bench option this winter. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard is putting up 6.0 points a game while averaging 15.0 minutes.
Jack McMillan, North Central.
- The 2021 Iroquois West alumnus didn’t suit up for the Cardinals in his sophomore season of 2022-23 but the 6-foot-1, 160-pound guard was on the floor for two games in his freshman schedule, logging one assists along the way.
Ty Pankey, North Central.
- Another 2021 Iroquois West graduate, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore guard Pankey maintained McMillan as his teammate by joining the Cardinals’ roster but still is waiting to make his college debut after two seasons in Naperville.
Mitch Pollock, Millikin.
- A 2020 high school graduate and product of the Tri-County cooperative, Pollock, a 6-3, 180-pound junior guard, has seen sparse playing time in his three seasons with the Big Blue but was named an all-conference academic selection during the 2021-22 campaign.
Pryce Punkay, Illinois Wesleyan.
- The 2020 Champaign Central graduate swished a Maroons-record 117 three-pointers during his senior season, but he hasn’t received quite as many opportunities to show of that shot in three seasons with the Titans. The 6-3 junior guard has scored 16 points while playing in nine games this winter.
Benton Singleton, Illinois College.
- Singleton was a sophomore on the 2016-17 Monticello boys’ team that placed fourth in the Class 2A state tournament. The 2019 Sages alum now is in his fourth season with the Blue Boys and is one of their top options off the bench. The 6-4, 205-pound senior guard is responsible for 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while appearing in 24 games (three starts).
Trey Totheroh, Cornell College.
- The 2021 Milford product has been lightly used across both of his first two seasons with the Rams, collecting one game of playing team in each, but the 6-3, 177-pound guard also was part of a conference tournament-champion roster as a freshman.
WOMen’s basketball
Bella Dudley, Millikin.
- Dudley contributed to Tri-County’s girls earning two IHSA Class 1A state trophies (fourth in 2019, third in 2020) before graduating in 2022, and the 5-foot-8 guard/forward has garnered a smattering of appearances in her first season with the Big Blue this winter with a total of four points in eight games.
Allie Hoy, Monmouth. The 2022 Watseka alumna wrapped up her first college basketball season with the Fighting Scots earlier this month, seeing time in 25 games and generating 52 points, nine three-pointers, 45 rebounds and 10 steals. The 5-6 guard has provided Monmouth with 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while playing in all 25 of
- the Fighting Scots’ games.
Payton Jacob, Illinois Wesleyan.
- She was part of St. Joseph-Ogden’s Class 2A third-place state finisher in 2019 before graduating as a Spartan in 2022, and the 5-foot-10 forward then quickly made a splash with the Titans by scoring six points in her first collegiate game.
Elyce Knudsen, Millikin.
- The 2020 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year has been the Big Blue’s crown jewel since arriving in Decatur. Knudsen has helped Millikin to three College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season titles and is a two-time league Player of the Year. The 5-8 junior guard is pouring in 22.6 points per game to go along with averaging 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Big Blue, which finished the regular season with a 21-4 record.
Megan Moody, Illinois Wesleyan.
- Standout in multiple ventures at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley before graduating in 2019, Moody played in 11 games with the Titans during bother her freshman and junior seasons and is a regular option off the bench in 2022-23. The 5-7 senior guard has delivered 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game this winter.
Claire Retherford, Illinois Wesleyan.
- Retherford and Moody hopped onto the Titans’ ship together, also becoming a Falcons alumna in 2019, and she too has provided steady play off the bench throughout four seasons in Bloomington. The 5-10 senior forward has tallied 14 points in 14 games this winter.
Emily White, Millikin.
- The 2021 Sullivan alumna is among the first players off the bench for the conference-champion Big Blue in her second season at Decatur, and she could claim to be the team’s sixth-leading scorer entering this weekend’s league tournament. The 6-foot sophomore wing has accounted for 5.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
NOTES: This list only includes currently active NCAA Division I, II or III basketball players who graduated from local high schools. The list was compiled by The News-Gazette with assistance from local athletic directors and coaches.