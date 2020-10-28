BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA possessed control of its “Return To Play” guidelines from their early-June publication until July 14.
On that date, the IHSA began deferring to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning changes to those guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that remained the status quo for more than three months.
Not anymore.
The IHSA Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to break away from the Pritzker/IDPH contingent on the topic of basketball, opting to stick with the previously announced schedule of having the season take place Nov. 16 through Feb. 13 instead of delaying practices and games as Pritzker indicated he hoped would happen earlier this week.
The decision of whether or not teams will play is being left in the hands of each individual IHSA member school’s officials, so long as programs follow guidelines put forth by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
“To me, it’s a big deal to say to government officials or a department of public health, ‘We’re going to go in a different direction than how you’re advising,’” Anderson said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m cautiously optimistic we’ll proceed with whatever hurdles we have to travel to accomplish (a season) this winter.”
The board’s choice arrived the day after Pritzker announced Tuesday afternoon that basketball was being shifted from a medium-risk to a higher-risk sport in the IDPH guidelines after previously ruled as a medium-risk sport.
That guidance prohibits players from doing more than participating in non-contact workouts.
This came after Anderson said the IHSA had conversations last Friday with IDPH director Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz.
“They really were, I felt, on a fact-finding mission relating to our guidelines,” Anderson said. “They asked a lot of good questions about how we thought we could move forward and really listened. ... I wasn’t expecting them to make, in my opinion, that drastic a move.”
Pritzker said in a Tuesday afternoon statement that “nothing is ‘canceled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. ... We know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball.”
Instead of aligning with that position, the IHSA board turned to direction from its own SMAC.
“We’ve, throughout the fall, tried to be good partners. We’ve leaned on the IDPH and the governor’s office for their guidance in how we’d move forward,” Anderson said. “At this point, without basketball in the winter, we were going to have a really big hole in our winter season with limited activities for kids. So in terms of the safety, I think the guidelines put together by our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee really lend themselves to making competition safe for students.”
Board decision
The IHSA board, in a Wednesday press release, pointed to “our students regularly leaving the state to play sports or covertly continuing to play locally” as another reason why the IHSA is splitting from state officials on whether basketball can be played this winter.
“This had kind of been building with our board, and a number of them ... they were hearing from other member schools saying, ‘This is hurting kids,’” Anderson said. “This was our board’s recognition of, we’ve reached a point where we really need to do something that is student-centered and get these students back competing, and in their opinions, we can do it safely.”
During his Wednesday press conference, Pritzker briefly addressed the IHSA board’s decision, saying he prefers “to err on the side of health and safety” in this “difference of opinion.”
“We’ve told school districts what the rules are, and I think they all know,” Pritzker said. “It’s unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.”
Anderson said he asked Ruiz about potential litigation issues schools could face should they opt to play basketball and, therefore, go against IDPH rules.
“He indicated that there could be some ramifications from the Illinois State Board of Education for our public schools, and there could be ramifications from the DCEO (Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) for our private schools if they go forward against the guidance,” Anderson said. “The legal question remains in the unknown.
“I didn’t resource any of our legal counsel related to this because, honestly, when we went into the meeting, I was really unsure of where our board was going to go with their decision making. ... I think the board just thought, ‘Well, those are going to have to be decisions that our local districts will determine.’”
When asked if he’s worried that state funding could be cut for public schools that go against IDPH rules, Anderson said he hadn’t had much time to think about the possibility, but hoped it would not materialize.Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, Illinois’ state superintendent of education, released a statement Wednesday evening in which she urged schools to “prioritize health and safety.”
“Public health experts have determined that basketball poses a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and is not currently safe to play,” Ayala said. “Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.”
Players must wear masks
Complete safety guidelines for all winter sports will be released publicly on Thursday, according to Anderson.
Among the SMAC-provided mitigations are all individuals associated with a game — including players — wearing a mask, as well as social distancing on benches.
Anderson said each quarter of a game will include a built-in break separate from timeouts during which “players can come to the sideline ... (and) catch their breath.”
The IHSA will continue to abide by the IDPH’s gathering of no more than 50 people for indoor events, likely ruling out fan attendance at games.
“The spectator piece is something that I think the board will visit again in November,” Anderson said.
A big basketball-related question for those in Champaign-Urbana, now that the IHSA is allowing basketball to take place, is whether or not the boys’ state tournament will be part of this season. In June, Champaign won a bid for a three-year contract to host the state tournament again at State Farm Center, starting in March 2021.
The IHSA held regional and sectional events for its fall sports but canceled all state tournaments and state meets.
“We really haven’t had the time, now that the board took this action (Wednesday), to really consider what a state series might look like. Ultimately that’ll be a board decision, like it was for the fall,” Anderson said. “At this point, I don’t anticipate us culminating with a state championship in many of our winter sports.”
The matter of what happens to basketball games if a player or coach tests positive for COVID-19 is still unclear. Anderson said the IHSA will not set a concrete policy of whether to postpone or cancel games if the situation arises.
“We’ll lean on local health departments and schools to make that determination,” Anderson said. “They’re the best boots on the ground to determine what’s safe for their students. ... (Other states’ high school sports organizations) found themselves in situations where teams had to take a break for a period of time and then resumed later (this fall). I could see that playing out.”
Anderson also said that a lack of COVID-19 spikes during the IHSA’s fall contact days, which conclude Saturday, makes him feel more comfortable sending basketball players on the court for games. Data compiled by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association from 797 of the state’s coaches meshes with this stance.
According to an IBCA study, which was publicly distributed earlier this month, 69 percent of coaches questioned are using their fall contact days and 9 percent reported COVID-19 cases within a program. Two coaches reported positive test totals exceeding two individuals.
“That part I feel relatively confident in,” said Anderson, who has a high school-aged, basketball-playing son. “While maybe we don’t have the testing that ... the Big Ten Conference might have when they’re playing basketball, I think the self-monitoring that we’ve instituted and are asking our schools to do in addition to the other protocols and guidelines that we put in place really lent ourselves to conducting basketball safely.”