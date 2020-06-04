Do you feel fortunate to have one season under your belt given what has happened since?
I do. First-year head coach, new offense — we even had to kind of switch our defense after a few games so we could benefit more of the personnel we had. It was a problem with the players because they’ve had to learn different offenses for the past four or five years. It seems like every year, every other year, they get a new coach. So having consistency was going to be a concern. From not having it and then trying to learn something new and implement it and be successful all in one year was a lot to ask. But I thought we made progress throughout the year. I thought our team really came together throughout the year, and that was my biggest concern was whether or not they were going to work as a team. ... I saw that growth and that maturity kind of play out through the course of the year.
Do you have any concerns about preparing for the 2020 season?
My thing is if I can get my players and stay in communication with them and get them to do the type of training they can do on their own, or even with the governor’s allowed some small groups ... and we’re able to get a leap ahead of other teams, we might have an advantage coming into the season whenever it starts. Again, I can’t as of now control that other than some type of communication through mass text. It’s up to them to take control of it and wanting to get better and implement these training exercises I’ve outlined them to do. If that’s the case and other teams aren’t doing it, aren’t working as hard as us, then we could have an advantage if it’s a shortened summer.
Who are some guys you’re looking forward to seeing on this field this upcoming season?
The (2019) junior class as a whole is a small class. I have maybe six to eight seniors that will return. Chris Catron’s one of them. I believe they came from Texas and his brother played and went on to play football in college. Chris played last year both ways, so he’ll be a senior this year and be a leader. Abel Colunga was also a standout wrestler. He played tailback and linebacker for me. I know he’s been working hard this offseason. Justin Jones was another player of mine. Last year was his first full season playing for the Hoopeston Area High School team. He’s got a ton of speed, he’s matured and he’s started to get a handle on organized football. He’s a tough individual. Hunter Cannon was a freshman last year, and he started both ways.
How much are you looking forward to getting back on the field with your guys?
I’m itching for it. They’ve got to be itching. I don’t know what every student’s doing, but at that age, there’s a lot of energy. I’m hoping this works out in my favor, that I’m going to have more bodies at least want to come out and try it since there’s no spring sports. A lot of people haven’t been doing anything since February, maybe part of March. Maybe they’re like, “I didn’t get to play baseball. I didn’t get to do anything over the summer. I want to get active. I’m going to go out for football.” So there could be an advantage in that area as well.