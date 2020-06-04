HOOPESTON — Colby Burton, Josh Delfino, Cameron Flint, Lucas Hofer, Rhys Root and Neil Williams.
They represented Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer on last year’s All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Vermilion County first-team lists, the largest number of athletes from any one program.
And they all were seniors.
Add fellow outgoing senior and goalkeeper Payton Berlin as an All-VVC/All-Vermilion County special mention pick, and that’s a healthy batch of talent Cornjerkers coach Kevin Root will need to replace in 2020.
Ben Brown, an All-VVC/All-Vermilion County honorable mention selection last season during his sophomore campaign with Hoopeston Area, isn’t too worried about what the future holds, though.
“People aren’t going to think, losing eight seniors, you’ll be that good,” Brown said. “But I think we will.”
Even with Root trying to retool his lineup on the fly, confidence remains among the Cornjerkers because of their recent track record.
Root said his Class of 2020’s last two seasons constituted the most wins recorded by a group in team history during such a timeframe. Hoopeston Area cobbled together 15 victories in 2019 and a school-best 21 last year.
“What they did in the regular season and what they did for younger kids,” Root said, “shows the work ethic you need to put in to succeed.”
Now, the Cornjerkers will attempt to create similar results with a different look.
Brown and fellow juniors-to-be Isaias Diaz, Kamerin Cade, Nick Hofer and Kayden Wallace, as well as senior Will Nogle, likely will be at the forefront of whatever Hoopeston Area achieves in the near future.
“We only have one senior (Nogle) out this year, so we’re going to be a very young team,” Root said. “A lot of these freshmen and sophomores are going to have to fill spots in the starters. But the one senior kind of hurts us, being overloaded last year with so many seniors and now we’ve got one this year.”
A good deal of the Cornjerkers’ offense is departing with their recent graduates.
Flint, Williams and Delfino produced 28, 25 and 24 goals, respectively, in the previous season. Rhys Root added another 16 tallies.
Brown’s 14 markers serves as the high-water mark for returning players.
“I played my role, so it felt good,” Brown said. “The strong points of my game are I have a lot of speed and I’m able to get past people really well. I have a deep shot, so that helps.”
Brown said he meshed best with Rhys Root and Lucas Hofer from an offensive perspective. Brown hopes, moving forward, he can forge a similar bond with Diaz and Nick Hofer.
“About halfway through the season, we noticed he was the only one (of the) midfielders consistently sprinting back and forth on both offense and defense,” Kevin Root said. “That’s something that really stood out to us is he had that ticking (motor). He never slowed down, he always hustled, and that’s something I’m hoping he can rub off on some of these other kids.”
And Root anticipates having quite a few newcomers for Brown and other holdovers to make an impression upon.
He’s estimating between six and 10 incoming freshmen joining the roster. Among them is one of Root’s sons, Owen, who was a ball boy for the Cornjerkers prior to high school.
“We’ve also been looking at some other students, other kids who have shown interest in coming out — sophomores and juniors that do play other sports that have shown interest all year,” Root said. “I don’t know for sure if they’re going to make it. When (the COVID-19 pandemic) hit, we lost contact with a lot of them.”
Root carries ample concern about not being able to work with his crew these days because of the pandemic. He wasn’t able to field a junior varsity club last season, so some players will be going straight from the bench mob or middle school game to regular varsity minutes.
“The big thing, if we ever get back, is going to be a lot of ball-handling, dribble drills, a lot of passing drills,” Root said, “and just getting in shape. ... It’s seeing where they’re at condition-wise and not so much working the weight room.”
Even with these potential roadblocks, both Root and Brown believe there’s strong potential within this new-look Hoopeston Area unit.
“I think everybody in our conference thinks we’re going to be down,” Root said. “Me and my assistant coach, Coach (Michl) Kearney, we both think that we have a solid group of kids, and we’ve just got to fit the right people in the right spots to really compete this year.”
“It’ll be really good,” Brown added. “Everybody’s going to be really excited to get back on the field.”