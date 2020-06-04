Payton Armstrong
Class of 2022, girls’ golf
She is most looking forward to ... spending time with my teammates on the golf course and encouraging them to do better while I improve my scores from last year.
Thinking about her time at Hoopeston Area ... I am already proud to be a Cornjerker academically, so physically is just a bonus to show my support, school spirit and also my desire for the game.
During the ongoing pandemic ... I have had time to focus on golf and myself to better my potential. So this pandemic has not really affected me or my determination, and I’m very glad. I have been able to go to the course and work on some of the things that I struggled at to make myself better for next year.
Allison Pickett
Class of 2022, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... competing and seeing my friends and teammates.
Thinking about her time at Hoopeston Area ... it’s meant a lot to me to be a part of Hoopeston Area athletics, and I’m so glad to be a part of the cross-country team. I’ve had great experiences, and I can’t wait for more.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made me miss competing, and I can’t wait for it to start up again.
Trevor Swartz
Class of 2022, boys’ golf
He is most looking forward to ... improving my golf skills and scores from last season and helping out new teammates. I am also very excited to see my awesome coaches again.
Representing Hoopeston Area athletics ... makes me proud to be a Cornjerker. It keeps me engaged in school, making sure I am meeting the academic requirements.I also found confidence in myself being able to try new things, but (also) to unite and meet other students I may have never known on a personal level.
The ongoing pandemic ... hasn’t changed my view on sports. In the beginning, when everything was closed, I missed being able to play golf. As of right now, I am able to play golf, following the safety guidelines, and was able to play nine holes with my cousin, Madison Foster. And we really enjoyed being on the course. As I look to the future for the upcoming golf season, there is still an unknown on what will be with the pandemic.I can only hope that we will be able to have a fall golf season.