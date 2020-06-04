How did you feel about the 2019 volleyball season?
Last year was a little rough for us, especially because we had a new coach (Brad Jones). This year is the second year with our coach, and we have lots of talent. Working hard is the main goal for us, and I’m hoping for better results and making lots of memories for my senior year with my teammates.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
This year, I’m just trying to make sure that everyone’s staying involved and staying active, especially during the quarantine ... to make sure that we’re in shape for the upcoming season. ... Me and my friends have been going on bike rides and jogs. We walk daily. We have been going and playing basketball and stuff, just staying in shape. ... It’s tough, but just staying on top (of things) and hoping for better results and outcomes for next year is motivating us.
What do you feel the team is capable of accomplishing this season?
There is a lot of talent, and there’s a lot of incoming freshmen coming up that will help the volleyball team this year. The effort will be a lot better, and we’re more motivated.
What has it meant to you to represent Hoopeston Area athletics?
Playing at Hoopeston shows our school that we have dedication and hard work for our community and student body. I know that my entire family has been through the Hoopeston Area district, so that’s a lot of motivation for me. And I think that our community is very supportive, and I know we’re trying to get more people to come out and support. Once a Cornjerker, always a Cornjerker.
What history does your family have in Cornjerkers athletics?
My grandpa (Allan Baker), he played all the sports like basketball and football. And my uncle went to high school there, and he played baseball and football and basketball. And then my mom, she played softball and was a cheerleader, and she played basketball. My grandpa also coached at Hoopeston a while ago.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with Hoopeston Area volleyball so far?
Last year when we won the senior night for the seniors. That hasn’t happened for a long time at Hoopeston, so that was pretty exciting, actually, for us.