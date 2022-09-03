BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It’s not uncommon for athletes to repeat the maxims they hear from their coaches. Take in a word or phrase enough and it becomes ingrained.
Illinois is no different. What Bret Bielema says filters down to his team. One particular refrain has become common. Too common, in fact, for a program that’s trying to drag itself out of the Big Ten basement.
“I’ve been in this business long enough,” Bielema said after Friday night’s game at Indiana. “Before you can win, you have to stop from losing.”
Illinois didn’t manage the “stop from losing” part against the Hoosiers. A four-turnover game was bad enough even if Indiana didn’t really take advantage of bonus opportunity after bonus opportunity. Throw in a defense that folded on a final, crucial Indiana drive, and the Illini found themselves on the wrong end of a 23-20 game in front of a 44,357 crowd at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
“You want to see the reward and the dividends of your work,” Bielema said. “You’ll start winning games when you deserve, and we did not deserve to win this game the way we functioned at times. … We did about everything we could to to mess this up. In the end, the only we thing we can do is learn from this because if we don’t history will repeat itself again.”
Isaiah Williams, for one, has been listening to his head coach.
The Illinois wide receiver and team captain echoed the “stop from losing” talking point after Friday’s game, placing some of the blame squarely on his own shoulders for a couple dropped passes. That was enough for Williams to overlook his team-leading nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown and instead focus on his mistakes ... and not making them again.
On that front, though, Williams wasn’t alone. Tommy DeVito threw a late interception and was charged with a fumble on a backward pass to Chase Brown that got knocked loose. Luke Ford also fumbled. So did Brian Hightower on the final play of the game.
"We shot ourselves in the foot a lot with the things we did,” Williams said. “We can’t do it if we want to be a winning team. Winning teams don’t do some of the things we did.
“Honestly, it’s a learning opportunity and something we can grow from. A feeling we don’t want to have again. The only way from here is either you get worse or you get better, and I feel like the attitude on our team is we’re going to get better. We hate this feeling.”
Bielema said there would have to be some “brutally honest” conversations when the team reconvenes Sunday to start preparing for Virginia. Not just for the players, but with the coaches, too.
“Every aspect of the game offensively and defensively we have to make sure what we’re teaching and what we’re saying and what we’re demanding we get,” Bielema said. “It’s ‘Football 101’ to make sure we put ourselves in position to be successful. Our coaches have done a great job of building relationships with our players. It’s moments like this you're going to really, really rely and lean on those relationships because this is a tough one to lose.
“It’s really hard. I think there’s a great relationship with our players. It’s hard when they’re down to correct them and make them understand what they have to do, but it’s tough love. To be quite honest, I don't know how much the coaches are going to have to point out. They’re going to understand just little, simple things that we’re making it harder on ourselves than we need to do.”
Not dwelling on Friday’s loss will be Illinois’ challenge moving into the next week. But for now, the “missed opportunities and self-inflicted wounds” are all running back Chase Brown could see. Especially after he rushed for 199 yards and Tommy DeVito was solid in the passing game.
“We lost this game,” Brown said. “We gave it away. We’ve got to fix that and work on finishing designed plays. There’s no way to point fingers about this, but that’s what it is at the end of the day. Making a play when it’s given to you. We can only take a step forward from here.”