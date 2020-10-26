CHAMPAIGN — Illinois kicked its recruitment of Bryce Hopkins back into high gear when the Fenwick standout decommitted from Louisville on Aug. 9. The Illini remained involved in Hopkins’ recruitment right to the final moment Monday evening … when he made a fresh commitment to Kentucky.
Missing out on Hopkins, who had a top nine that also included Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Cal, Providence, Oregon and Texas, is the latest in a growing list of lost opportunities for the Illini in the Class of 2021. The four-star forward opting for Lexington, Ky., over Champaign follows in the footsteps of similar misses like Brandon Weston (Seton Hall), David Jones (DePaul) and Jordan Nesbitt and Sam Ayomide (Memphis).
Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, which still features just Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead four-star guard Luke Goode, remains 12th in the Big Ten team rankings per 247Sports ahead of only Indiana and Iowa. Goode committed in April, and any recruiting momentum from that first addition to the class has all but petered out.
The Illini were ahead of the game in the Big Ten when they landed Goode, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard with a reputation as a shooter. Almost all of the conference has since surpassed them, with Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State all boasting top 10 2021 recruiting classes.
How many more players Illinois might add in the 2021 class is up to some debate, with the NCAA granting a bonus year of eligibility for all men’s basketball players clouding the issue of available scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Still, Illinois could have as many as four open scholarships between Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams playing out their senior seasons and the pro potential of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
That means there’s still work to do in recruiting the Class of 2021. Illinois pivoted to four-star guards Welsey Cardet Jr. and TyTy Washington when Weston and Jones committed elsewhere. More recent offers to IMG Academy (Fla.) forward Kordell Charles, Center Pointe Christian (Fla.) wing Ramses “RJ” Melendez and First Love Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/wing Mustapha Amzil is a move in a similar direction.
Adding another wing alongside Goode isn’t Illinois’ only recruiting priority. With the duration of Cockburn’s Illinois career undetermined after testing the NBA draft waters this offseason, the Illini remain active in pursuing four-star center Mac Etienne. The now Brewster Academy (N.H.) big man was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut for the 2019-20 season after he put up 15 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists per game at Suffield Academy.
Etienne is a mix between a modern center and old school post player. He’s strong around the rim at both ends, but the 6-10, 220-pounder has shown an ability offensively to stretch his game to the perimeter. Etienne has more than a dozen high major offers now, but most reports have him waiting for a spring commitment.