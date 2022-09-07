URBANA — It was no secret the Urbana boys’ soccer team would need to create new stars during its 2022 season.
Graduating nearly an entire starting lineup worth of seniors from a 2021 Class 2A super-sectional qualifier guaranteed this reality for coach Miki Kowalski’s first campaign in charge of the Tigers.
A few such individuals presented themselves during Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over crosstown enemy Uni High at the Illineks’ grass field on the University of Illinois campus.
Sophomore Fortunel Nana scored two goals for Urbana (5-1). Sophomore Anthony Becerril added a goal of his own versus Uni High (3-4-1).
And then there’s senior goaltender Tyler Marcum.
“I was telling the guys at halftime, ‘Tyler should not be doing this much. He is saving our butts,’” Kowalski said. “It’s his first year playing competitive soccer in God knows how many years, and he’s came in and made an instant impact.”
Marcum logged nine keeper saves on an afternoon in which offensive chances were free-flowing for both sides.
A track and field sprinter and jumper, Marcum estimates it’s been “about seven-ish years” since he last played soccer competitively prior to joining Kowalski’s roster.
“Trying out freshman year, I couldn’t play because of a knee injury. Since it’s senior year, I wanted to make it big and decided to come back out,” Marcum said. “Growing up, I’ve always loved it. I’ve played in Africa.”
Marcum’s mother is from Equatorial Guinea, and Marcum visited the Central Africa nation to meet some of his family in the early 2010s. That’s where Marcum learned to play soccer altogether.
“They play really aggressive,” Marcum said. “There’s not one person who wouldn’t have skill.”
Marcum displayed some of his goalkeeping skills through timely aggression on Tuesday.
He was quick to arrive at the top of the box, square up to an opposing shooter or use his jumping abilities in order to fend off an Illineks corner kick.
Some of Marcum’s highlights on the day were stopping a short free kick from Uni High senior star Noah La Nave in the match’s first six minutes; making a sprawling save on La Nave with 13 minutes left in the opening half; and knocking down a pair of point-blank bids from junior Nate Roth when the only thing separating Roth from hitting the twine was Marcum’s body.
Marcum’s teal keeper shorts were caked with brown dirt once final time was reached. But he ultimately was beaten just once, when one of those Roth shot attempts resulted in a rebound that senior Teo Chemla booted home.
And that allowance only occurred after the Tigers had crafted a 3-0 lead.
“I played striker, too, and I pretty much try to predict where they kick,” Marcum said. “Before they scored off of my deflection, when I saved it, I predicted that (Roth) was going to shoot to the right. So I dived that way, and I got it.”
Chemla did manage to catch Marcum guessing the wrong direction with a deke at the top of the box midway through the second half.
Junior defender Ben Varga rendered that irrelevant, as he dashed back and cleared the ball from the six-yard box.
Varga, senior Jackson Gilbert and juniors Braulio Lemus and Max Kwon-Allred all had their moments taking some pressure off Marcum from the back line.
“Me and Jackson Gilbert, we do track together and we’re already close friends,” Marcum said. “I’m just cool with every guy on the team.”
Coach Joe Krehbiel’s Illineks were missing two senior midfield presences in Charlie Hechler and Arya Thirodira due to injury. Junior defender Daniel Terziev also went down with an apparent knee issue in the match’s final minute.
Even so, Uni High didn’t give Urbana much room to breathe through 80 match minutes.
“Evenly matched, for sure. We had our chances, they had their chances,” Krehbiel said. “Couple of sloppy goals in the first half put us down, but proud of the effort.”
Nana’s first goal, assisted by senior Jack Lusakembi, was the result of a perfectly placed shot. Nana let loose a flat-footed cannon in front of the Tigers’ bench and watched it soar to the net’s far-top corner, over the outstretched hands of Illineks senior keeper Arjun Kala.
But Urbana’s other two markers were impacted by Kala being unable to corral a loose ball in the box. Senior Marcus De Los Angeles assisted on Nana’s second tally, and Lusakembi assisted on Becerril’s effort.
“Normally you’d expect sophomores to be playing with (junior varsity), but they have stepped up,” Kowalski said of Nana and Becerril. “It’s nice to share the love.”
Kala still finished with nine saves in the match.
“Arjun’s been perfect all season, and it just wasn’t his day,” Krehbiel said. “We’re not really concerned about what happens day-to-day. We’re focused on what we’re building and how we can improve each game. I’m excited about the potential that we have.”
Kowalski is happy with what he’s seeing from his athletes as well. Especially after they suffered their first defeat of the season in their prior match, a 3-0 decision to rival Champaign Central.
“The loss against Central at home in our tournament was hard,” Kowalski said. “I think (we’re) on par with last year. Our goal is to repeat as conference champs and regional champs and go from there.”