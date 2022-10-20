URBANA — The top men’s college tennis talent in the Midwest will descend on C-U this week for the ITA Division I Midwest Regional Championships.
The 18-team field includes six teams that made the NCAA tournament last spring and will also feature all of the healthy and eligible players on the Illinois roster.
Singles qualifier action begins Thursday at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana and Dodds Tennis Center in Champaign and continues through Friday. The doubles main draw will begin Friday afternoon, and the singles main draw is set to start Saturday. Admission is free for the entire tournament.
“Our region is, right now, one of the stronger ones,” Illinois men’s tennis coach Brad Dancer said. “Probably at the top, the strongest region. … The winners of each region advance to the fall national championships. Essentially it’s a qualification. You have to advance to at least the quarterfinals of your region to be considered for an at-large berth. That’s kind of the sweet spot, but you have to perform fairly well in the fall already to have that consideration.”
Dancer has used this fall to get a feel for a mostly new team. The Illini have added two freshmen in Tyler Bowers and Kenta Miyoshi and two transfers in graduate student Oliver Okonkwo (Iowa) and sophomore Mathis Debru (Georgia).
Dancer’s goal this fall was to get his team in competitive situations as frequently as possible. The 12-match fall schedule started with a split squad weekend in Knoxville, Tenn., and Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 16-18 and will end at the Gator Fall Invite on Nov. 4-6 in Gainesville, Fla.
“I think a big part of it is getting as many matches for the guys as we can that we think are appropriate for them,” Dancer said. “A lot of our new guys have played a ton of tennis already. A lot of the fall events we play, if you lose, you can still play two or three more matches. This is kind of the first time it’s a little bit do-or-die and step up and win. A lot of times in the fall we’re really just getting a feel for where guys are and how they’re developing.
“It’s been a lot of fun. There’s a spark. There’s an enthusiasm. We’ve got some guys who are on great personal paths, which is what your program has always been about is sort of getting guys on a great path and us mentoring them and helping them grow.”
Illinois won’t have quite its full squad this weekend at home. Dancer said sophomores William Mroz and Gabrielius Guzauskas are out with injury, and that fellow sophomore Karlis Ozolins — a fairly late addition last season — won’t be eligible until January.
Dancer said hosting the ITA Regional Championships, which hasn’t happened in his nearly two decades on the Illinois coaching staff, was a good chance for the Illini fans to get a look at his revamped team. He singled out his transfers as players to watch, with Okonkwo having already proven he can compete at this level. The Iowa transfer missed last season with an injury but qualified for the 2021 NCAA Championships in doubles and was also part of the team that became the first Hawkeyes to qualify for the ITA Fall National Championships in doubles in 2019.
“This sounds goofy because Alex Petrov is a junior for us, but he’s barely played because of injury,” Dancer added. “I think he’s also going to be someone the fans enjoy watching. There will definitely be an Illini on kind of at all times. They’re going to kind of play throughout the day. We’ll try to do the best we can social media wise to update that ‘X’ guy is playing at this time and ‘Y’ guy is playing at this time.”