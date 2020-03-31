Illinois High School Association officials announced Tuesday night the delay of a planned vote on the next host for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 boys’ state tournament after the IHSA Board of Directors moved its April meeting to a video conference call format.
This was done in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker extending on Tuesday the stay-at-home order associated with the coronavirus pandemic, through April 30.
Champaign and Peoria are the two cities who have put forth bids to host the boys’ basketball state tournament. Peoria has hosted the event since 1996 after Champaign hosted the tournament from 1919 to 1995.
“Because of the time, effort and resources that each community and venue has invested into their respective hosting bids, I believe it is vital that the IHSA board be able to meet in-person to vote on the state basketball bids,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “I want them to be unencumbered in their discussion, as well as able to get clarity on any questions they may have on the bids. As convenient as online meeting resources are, I do sometimes have concerns that they can stifle conversation, especially with a group as large as ours.”
No concrete date was established for when the vote, previously set for April 21, might happen. Anderson noted the next board meeting is slated for June 15.
“That does not necessarily mean that is the earliest a decision could come,” Anderson said. “The board meeting schedule could be altered, or a special meeting could be called.”
IHSA officials also have a separate announcement planned for Wednesday. IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha said that “(Wednesday’s) announcement will not contain any major news, as we are still optimistic that we will be able to conduct spring sport state tournaments.”
The state’s high school spring sports have been suspended because of the pandemic.