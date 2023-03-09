CHAMPAIGN — Members of the Tuscola boys’ basketball program were able to leave State Farm Center on Thursday night as winners.
Victors by a 69-46 margin against Cornerstone in the Class 1A third-place game on Lou Henson Court.
Yet tears still fell for Warriors coach Justin Bozarth and senior guard Colton Musgrave after the game. Mere minutes before, the two shared a lengthy embrace along the sideline after Musgrave checked out of a high school basketball game for the final time. Bozarth had just done the same with another Tuscola senior in center Chris Boyd.
“I’m an emotional guy,” Bozarth said before pausing to catch himself. “We had a gym full of people (Thursday morning for a pep rally), and Coach (Ryan) Hornaday, our athletic director, puts the microphone in front of Chris and says, ‘Tell this entire crowd how the day’s going to go.’
“The first words out of Chris’ mouth were, ‘We’re going to trust in the Lord.’ ... Chris has the microphone in front of him and that’s the only thing that comes out of his mouth. We’re going to wake up tomorrow and we’re going to love each other the same way that we did when we started the season.”
Tuscola (31-7) captured its first-ever boys’ basketball state trophy with a performance versus Cornerstone (31-7) that was far different than what the Warriors went through in their semifinal against Scales Mound earlier Thursday. Primarily because the ball went through State Farm Center’s two hoops far more frequently.
“Definitely something different,” said junior Jordan Quinn, who authored a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double with five assists. “We knew that’s what we were capable of, and it was good to get back to our normal selves.”
Sophomore Kam Sweetnam contributed 19 points and chipped in five assists for Tuscola, which received another double-double from Boyd (17 points, 10 rebounds) along with 10 more points from sophomore Parker James.
“We’re already ready to play next year,” Sweetnam said. “Having a young lineup ... it’s exciting to see what we can do next year.”
Cornerstone was paced by senior Connor Scott’s 18 points, senior Austin Henard’s 11 points and senior Jakson Baber’s 10 points. The Cyclones also watched senior Cade Wolfe swish a halfcourt heave at the third-quarter horn to thrill those in attendance.
It was the Warriors and their sizable student section who got to smile last and longest.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to get to this point in the season,” Bozarth said. “In Class 1A basketball, two teams finish their season with a win. And we’re one of them.”
That became Tuscola’s goal as soon as the playoffs started last month.
Sure, the Warriors wanted that last win to be for a state championship. But, as Musgrave pointed out, this is a pleasant consolation prize.
“If you would’ve told me at the beginning of the season we would be playing here, competing for a trophy and medals, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Musgrave said. “It means a lot to me, honestly, to be here.”