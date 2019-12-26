DANVILLE — The Danville girls’ basketball team knows their holiday tournament won’t be easy.
But if the Vikings can continue playing how they have during the last few weeks, then their stay at the eight-team Charleston Holiday Tournament may be time well spent.
First-year coach Zach Patterson has Danville at 6-5, and the Vikings have won three of their last four outings. The lone loss was by one point at Normal Community.
The intensity of Danville’s schedule ramps up in a major way, though, this week when the Vikings open tournament play Friday against Tri-County at 9 a.m. and face Paris at 3 p.m. in their second game Friday.
“Probably one of the best tournaments recommended in the state,” Patterson said. “We’ll go in there with the right mindset — that we’re not going to be afraid, by any means.”
Danville did struggle in the face of tougher competition earlier this season. Its first four losses were to aforementioned Paris, Bloomington Central Catholic, St. Joseph-Ogden and Kankakee.
No slouches exist in that group, but the results show the Vikings must find another level of competitiveness in Charleston.
Tri-County is Class 1A’s reigning fourth-place team, Paris currently is undefeated and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, Danville’s Saturday foe at 10:30 a.m., notched fourth place in 3A last season. And that’s not mentioning the other side of the two-pool event, which includes reigning 2A state runner-up Teutopolis.
“We talk about going to state, getting down to Illinois State,” Patterson said of the IHSA girls’ state tournament. “If we want to get there, we can talk about it. But we’ve got to be about it and just play those (caliber) teams, too.”
Division I target Erin Houpt will be a big reason for any of Danville’s success in Charleston this week.
Houpt is averaging in excess of 20 points per game, most recently putting up 27 in a triumph versus Peoria Manual. The 5-foot-6 junior recently received an offer from coach Matt Bollant at Eastern Illinois.
“She’s just a very good creator,” Patterson said. “She’s having fun. It’s her junior year. She hates to lose. It is obviously nice — I can draw the plays, and she can just go out there and create, too.”
Nau’tika Conaway has offered a steady second scoring option for the Vikings despite dealing with an ankle injury suffered Dec. 5 against SJ-O.
“People told me she played football before, so that’s how you can tell how tough she is,” Patterson said. “She is a next-level type of player, and she just needs to work on her skill work and she’ll be that type of player.”
Patterson also has been impressed with senior captain Miracle Payne, specifically for her attention to defense, as well as other contributors like Aanija Reed and Tharija Rose.
“We’re there, man. We’re there,” Patterson said. “It’s just those little, tiny things we’ve got to clean up. ... It’ll just pay dividends as far as the tournament and as far as the second part of the season.”