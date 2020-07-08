CHAMPAIGN — House of ‘Paign team members had to clear three COVID-19 tests at home before they could even leave for Columbus, Ohio, and The Basketball Tournament.
Then they met with a series of strict protocols, including another test, a 24-hour quarantine while it’s processed and a fifth test just to be able to play.
The most clear directive from tournament personnel for every player, coach and general manager?
Once you’re in, you’re in. There’s no leaving the quarantine bubble at the tournament hotel in downtown Columbus other than the five-minute walk to Nationwide Arena where every game is played. Oh, and make sure to grab all your bags on gameday. Lose, and you’re headed directly home after the final buzzer. Life in The Basketball Tournament bubble is, well, rather spartan.
“There is honestly not much to do,” said Michael Finke, a Centennial graduate and former Illinois forward. “We’re either in our rooms or this team room they’ve given us. Most people are just playing video games, watching movies or reading books. We’ve been hanging out a good amount.
“We can go outside and sit around, but you can’t go walking anywhere. You can’t leave the hotel. You’re pretty much on lockdown.”
House of ‘Paign played (and won) on the first day of the tournament this past Saturday, so the team was among the first to arrive in Columbus on June 29.
The restrictions haven’t really changed in the week-plus since, as House of ‘Paign prepares for its 3 p.m. Wednesday second-round matchup with defending champions Carmen’s Crew.
A sign at one hotel entrance makes it clear it doesn’t double as an exit. It serves as notification that the area is monitored by a closed-circuit camera, and anyone that leaves the quarantine bubble will be disqualified from the tournament.
Finke did notice one small change, though. Signs had been posted in the elevators to discourage even talking in them, but a week after House of ‘Paign’s arrival he’s seen that restriction at least lessened.
“As more and more people tested negative multiple times they got a little more relaxed on that because it’s pretty unlikely you’ll test positive a week later after being here,” Finke said. “Other than that, it’s been pretty much what I expected.”
Even with strict protocols in place, House of ‘Paign has tried to make the most of its last week-plus together. It’s the first time the former Illini have all been together in one place so long, and those five players have also had the opportunity to get to know “grad transfers” Mike Daum, Billy Garrett Jr. and Kyle Vinales better.
“I just try to make the most out of the opportunity I have,” former Illinois guard Malcolm Hill said. “The opportunity is I get to hang around the guys I haven’t hung around like this since college days and also getting a chance to get to know new people. I think the new guys — we call them the “step children” of the Illinois team — I think I’ve built, just from the past few days I can already tell, long-lasting friendships with them.”
Since the team lounge is really the only other place the House of ‘Paign players can go other than their own rooms, they wind up spending a good deal of time there together.
They eat there. Hang out there.
Watch movies there.
“Finke’s been the host of that,” Hill said. “Sometimes I don’t even know the titles of the movies we’re watching. He’s the movie guy.”
That’s pretty similar to Hill and Finke’s college days. They watched a lot of movies together at their West Quad apartment or at the Finke home in Champaign. Monday night was “The Town” starring Ben Affleck, and some true-crime series on Netflix have been in the rotation, too.
“We watched Shawshank Redemption the other day,” Finke said. “A couple people had never seen that movie, which I was blown away by. It’s a classic. … It’s kind of embarrassing to say that’s what we’ve been spending most of our time doing is watching TV, but you really can’t do anything. It’s kind of all we’ve been able to do.”
Finke’s quarantine situation is also a little different. He got married last month, so The Basketball Tournament and its quarantine bubble created an early separation from his wife, Alexis.
“I don’t want to say we’re used to the separation, but we’ve definitely done it before when I was in Phoenix and she was finishing up at Illinois,” Finke said. “That compared to this is nothing, but it’s definitely tough. You just got married and want to be with her. She understands what we’re trying to do and knows it’s the best thing for us if we go out there and win and have a big chunk of cash to start off our marriage with.”