CHAMPAIGN — House of 'Paign will round out its roster this week for The Basketball Tournament. The Illinois alumni team got halfway there Wednesday with a pair of new additions in former Illini guard Jaylon Tate and a TBT "grad transfer" guard in Michael "Juice" Thompson.
The additions of Tate and Thompson provide a real boost to House of 'Paign's depth. They'll join Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice and Demetri McCamey in the backcourt. Kipper Nichols, Nnanna Egwu, Leron Black and Mike Daum are the team's current frontcourt pieces.
Tate is coming off a league championship with Gmunden in the Austrian Basketball Superliga, which is the top league in the country. Tate averaged 9.3 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 40.7 percent overall, 30.4 percent from three-point range and 73.5 percent from the free thow line.
Tate's time in Austria marked his fourth professional season following his Illinois career. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard has also played in Canada (twice), Finland and Latvia.
Thompson is the second "grad transfer" on the House of 'Paign roster along with Daum, who played on the team last summer. Thompson is a Chicago native and 2011 Northwestern grad. The 5-10, 183-pound guard, who has previous experience playing overseas in Germany, France and Turkey played the 2020-21 season with BK Astana in both the Kazakhstan national league and the VTB United League. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in the former and 14.2 points, six assists and 3.9 rebounds in the latter, which is one of the top leagues in Europe.
House of 'Paign is coming off a quarterfinals appearance in its TBT debut last summer and is set to co-host one of four regionals in late July with Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. Those regional games are scheduled for July 24-28 at the Civic Center in Peoria.