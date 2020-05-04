CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois alumni team for The Basketball Tournament already has a go-to scorer, or two, with Malcolm Hill and Rayvonte Rice. They picked up a rim protector, too, in Nnanna Egwu. House of 'Paign added to its frontcourt Monday with the addition of Leron Black for the 2020 tournament.
"I'm excited, man, to be able to play with some of my old teammates and excited about competing," Black said.
Roster Announcement #4️⃣Adding some more toughness to the team, Leron Black is ready to put on the Orange and Blue again! A fierce competitor, and a menace on the glass. Another big piece for our squad! 🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/vuApZrW1BN— House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) May 4, 2020
Black averaged nine points and 5.2 rebounds in his four seasons at Illinois, although he missed the bulk of the 2015-16 season with an injury. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward had a breakout 2017-18 season, averaging 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.7 percent overall and 51.2 percent on limited three-point attempts.
Black gave up his final year of eligibility in 2018-19 to pursue a professional basketball career. He signed his first deal with Elitzur Yavne but did not play for the second tier league team in Israel. He was selected in the 2018 G League draft by Toronto but was cut in training camp.
Black made his professional debut in the 2018-19 season with Argentino de Junín in the top league in Argentina. Black opened the 2019-20 season with Flamengo in the top league in Brazil before finishing the season with Minas Belo Horizonte. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in limited minutes in 11 games with Minas.