CHAMPAIGN — Play will start for The Basketball Tournament in just more than one month in four regional locations. Now Illinois alumni team House of ‘Paign can start prepping for its first opponent.
House of ‘Paign received the No. 2 seed in the regional it is co-hosting with Bradley alumni team Always a Brave in Peoria. The first-round matches were also released Monday afternoon, and the mostly Illini squad will play Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs to open tournament play. That game is set for a 1 p.m. tip on ESPN on Saturday, July 24.
House of ‘Paign made the quarterfinals last year in its TBT debut in the Columbus, Ohio, bubble. Former Illinois guard Andres Feliz and “grad transfer” Mike Daum are set to return along with Nnanna Egwu and Leron Black. The roster is rounded out by former Illini Rayvonte Rice, Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, Kipper Nichols and Jaylon Tate in addition to former Northwestern guard Michael “Juice” Thompson. McCamey and Paul both have TBT experience but are playing with House of ‘Paign for the first time.
The Underdawgs are participating in their fifth TBT, having competed from 2016-19. They reached the quarterfinals in 2019. Jackson features four former Division I players, including three out of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Monday’s seeding and bracket reveal also put the two Peoria co-hosts on a collision course for a potential second-round showdown. Always a Brave received the No. 7 seed and plays Tubby Time in the first round.
Reigning champions Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni team, received the No. 1 overall seed in the Peoria regional. Other notable teams in the regional include Syracuse alumni team Boeheim’s Army, Oregon alumni team Always Us and Murray State alumni team The Overlooked along with non-affiliated teams Brotherly Love and Jimmy V.