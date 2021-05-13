CHAMPAIGN — Demetri McCamey isn’t new to The Basketball Tournament.
The former Illinois guard played with his cousin (and former Kansas State standout) Jacob Pullen in his first TBT appearance. Then came a 2019 championship run with Carmen’s Crew — an Ohio State alumni team — because of his connection with GM Evan Turner. The two starred at St. Joseph together.
McCamey ran it back with Carmen’s Crew last summer, committing to rejoin the former Buckeyes before House of ‘Paign announced it would field a team. That left him playing against the mostly Illinois alumni team in the second round in Columbus, Ohio, last July — a game the Illini squad won.
This summer will be different. McCamey was officially announced as the fourth player on the House of ‘Paign roster on Thursday, which will pair him with Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice and honorary Illini Mike Daum.
The Basketball Tournament has been McCamey’s lone professional basketball outlet the last couple years. The 32-year-old bounced back and forth between the now NBA G-League and overseas opportunities from 2011-19. His career took him to Turkey, Israel, Australia, Japan and Italy in addition to multiple seasons with the Austin Spurs in the G-League.
McCamey is still a top 10 scorer in Illinois history, currently checking in at No. 7 with 1,718 career points. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard is also second in program history with 733 career assists and trails only Dee Brown for total minutes played despite a tie with Mike Tisdale for most games played at 139.
House of ‘Paign is co-hosting one of four TBT regionals in July alongside Bradley alumni team Always a Brave. The games in that regional are scheduled to run July 24-28 at the Civic Center in Peoria.