CHAMPAIGN — Mike LaTulip said he knew a couple weeks ago it would be a stretch to put together a competitive enough roster, let alone a roster featuring enough former Illinois basketball players, to field a legitimate alumni team for The Basketball Tournament later this summer.
The stars, as they say, just didn’t align for House of ‘Paign after making its debut in the TBT bubble in 2020 and playing in the tournament again last summer. Schedule conflicts. Overseas obligations. Vacations. It all added up to not fielding a team this year.
“This isn’t uncommon for the TBT,” said LaTulip, the former Illinois and Wright State guard who has served as the team’s general manager and coach the last two years. “Some teams can withstand and be there year in and year out. Some teams kind of pop in and pop out depending on ability and who you can get that year.
“There were a lot of conflicts. I kind of told myself this year it was going to be an Illini team or we weren’t going to do it. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it right, and it’s going to be guys that have worn the orange and blue.”
LaTulip said he could have pieced together a roster if he wasn’t adamant about House of ‘Paign truly being an Illinois-centric team. Even with some “honorary Illini” the last two years — including former South Dakota State star Mike Daum — the rosters were still a majority Illinois alums.
Finding enough players with that as a guideline this year, though, proved difficult. House of ‘Paign alum Malcolm Hill is now playing in the NBA. Fresh off five seasons in Champaign, former Illinois guard Trent Frazier just signed a two-year deal to play in Serbia and became unavailable for the TBT.
“It’s a really specific time in the middle of the summer,” LaTulip said. The TBT runs from July 16 through August 2 this year. “Some guys have vacations planned. Some guys have extended seasons overseas. Some guys are going overseas early. For rookies, some guys are focused on getting their career started.
“These 2 1/2-3 months these guys have off, it’s their time to see family and time to dedicate to things other than basketball. There’s not an expectation that they play with us every year.”
No team in 2022 doesn’t mean House of ‘Paign is folding. LaTulip is interested in continuing the organization in the future, and his goal remains making it an all-Illinois roster.
“It was such a blast these previous two years,” he said. “I think the guys that played got a lot out of it, as well. It’s just a time to reconnect with former teammates and maybe guys you haven’t played with. Whether you win or you lose, that’s the part we all look forward to. Hopefully next year schedules and all that lines up a little bit better.”
The way Illinois coach Brad Underwood has been stacking talent, LaTulip could be looking at more options for House of ‘Paign in a few years. Any potential future NBA players won’t do LaTulip any good — and he admits that’s both good for the Illini program and fine by him — but a couple more graduating classes could boost the TBT roster.
“You could probably roll seven or eight guys out there, but I think I realized last year it’s not conducive to putting together a team that could make a run and make their stay worthwhile,” LaTulip said. “I want to get it to a point where we have nine or 10 or potentially 11 (on the roster) down the road as they keep turning out pros. … I do think there are a lot of pros going through the halls at Ubben. I feel like we’re in a good position the next five years to have consistent guys we can roll out there playing at high levels. There’s a lot of promise there. That’s a credit to Brad and the type of guys he’s bringing in.”