WASHINGTON — Mike LaTulip put House of ‘Paign through its first training camp workout Wednesday at Washington Community High School after the team made the drive across the Illinois River from Peoria after getting settled at its hotel.
That first practice — the first time this iteration of House of ‘Paign had been in the gym together — was simply one more box to check as preparations kick into overdrive for the mostly Illinois alumni squad’s 1 p.m. Saturday opener against Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs in The Basketball Tournament at Peoria’s Civic Center.
House of ‘Paign practiced again Thursday and will squeeze in one more session on the court Friday before trying to build off last year’s TBT quarterfinal fun. The players and their coach reveled in getting in the gym together — the excitement level was high — but it didn’t detract from their work.
“I always like to tell these guys this is an imperfect scenario,” LaTulip said late Thursday afternoon before the team’s practice. “It just is. It’s three days of training camp with some guys that know each other and some guys that don’t. The more you can do the legwork on the front end — I think we laid the groundwork for that last year, but hopping on Zoom calls before we take the court in Peoria — all goes into hitting the ground running. And using these three days as wisely as we can.”
The players on the court Wednesday in Washington weren’t all the same ones announced during the past several months as the House of ‘Paign roster came together. Jaylon Tate won’t play after signing a new contract following a championship season in Austria, and Leron Black is out after becoming a graduate assistant at Dayton.
One player not present Wednesday that LaTulip was still hopeful would join the team in time for Saturday’s game was Andres Feliz. The former Illinois guard, fresh off a standout debut professional season in Spain, is dealing with a visa situation.
“It’s extremely difficult to get some guys in the country right now,” LaTulip said. “He has a current marital visa that’s ongoing. The tourist visa is kind of out the window, so we’ve had to find other avenues to get him in here. We’re looking on getting that approval as we speak. From there, we can work on getting him here and knocking those steps out. We’re right there. We’re on the 5-yard line. We just have to iron out the rest of the details.”
House of ‘Paign does have a couple new additions compared to the initial roster. Former Illinois and Illinois State forward Jon Ekey has joined up as LaTulip’s assistant coach, and former Wright State star and two-time Horizon League Player of the Year Loudon Love, a Geneva native, will provide frontcourt depth alongside Mike Daum and Nnanna Egwu.
Getting that somewhat new-look roster to gel as well as possible in three days is the challenge with the team’s Washington training camp.
“We’ve had the idea, we’ve talked about it and now it’s about getting acclimated to each other,” LaTulip said. “In addition to that, getting these set plays down and getting our offense down and our defensive coverage. All of that’s so important in this hyper-speed time where you have just three days to do it. That’s why you factor it in when you put together the roster. Are we getting smart guys? Are we getting good guys who are able to do all those things?”
Part of the equation this year is Centennial grad and former Illinois guard Rayvonte Rice. An original House of ‘Paign member last summer, Rice missed the team’s quarterfinal run after he was recalled to Israel to resume his season abroad.
“I would have loved to have been out there to compete with these guys, but I’m here now,” Rice said. “It’s good to come out here and actually play with the guys and compete. They had a great run last year, so we’re trying to build off that.
“Just make sure everybody is in game shape and knowing our scout and knowing what our game plan is. I’m going to take it as seriously as a college game. There’s $1 million on the line, you know what I mean?”
Rice — along with new additions Brandon Paul, Demetri McCamey and Juice Thompson — change the dynamic of the House of ‘Paign roster. Daum will still be featured — particularly after several other TBT teams tried to poach him this year — but this year’s team has some legitimate options on the wing.
“We have a lot more wing/guard scoring this year,” LaTulip said. “We do like what we have at the 4/5 spot, so we’ll continue to implement those types of actions and ways to get them involved. But for our guards and wings, we want to put them in position to be successful as well. We’re looking forward to putting all that together. That’s the fun part of it is getting the pieces together and putting the puzzle all in place.”