COLUMBUS, Ohio — House of 'Paign has spent a week-plus in a quarantine bubble in Columbus for The Basketball Tournament. The Illinois alumni team is going to have to stick it out at least a few days more.
House of 'Paign pulled the upset of the tournament Wednesday afternoon with a 76-68 victory against reigning champions Carmen's Crew. "Grad transfer" Mike Daum, an All-American at South Dakota State, led the Illini squad with 23 points and eight rebounds in the win.
House of 'Paign now advances to Friday's quarterfinals against Red Scare. The Dayton alumni team beat Big X — a group of former Big Ten standouts — 77-68 in Wednesday's other game.
Daum was one of four House of 'Paign players in double figures in the eight-point victory. Fellow "grad transfer" Kyle Vinales chipped in 16 points, including the game winner in the Elam Ending, Andres Feliz added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Malcolm Hill finished with 11 points.