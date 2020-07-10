CHAMPAIGN — The Basketball Tournament has already lost several of its supposed favorites.
Original TBT participant and fifth-seeded Eberlein Drive didn’t even get on the court after a positive COVID-19 test from one player in the quarantine bubble in Columbus, Ohio, disqualified the entire team. Team Hines went down in the first round to a Marcus Keene Elam ender before Keene and Co. with Team Sideline Cancer also took care of Team ALS Challenge.
The biggest domino to fall, of course, came Wednesday when House of ‘Paign pulled the 16-over-1 upset on reigning TBT champs Carmen’s Crew 76-68 behind another big game from “grad transfer” Mike Daum. That set up a 3 p.m. Friday quarterfinal showdown with Dayton alumni team Red Scare.
“That’s a great team, and what we did there was very, very cool and very special,” Daum said about the win against Carmen’s Crew. “Probably more than half the nation was betting against us. Maybe 80 percent. It was just a fantastic game. I just thought our guys did such a great job of staying in the moment and just being present and knowing the things we have to do to win this game. We did all those little things when it really counted.”
House of ‘Paign is playing with a bit of a chip on its shoulder. Kyle Vinales, another “grad transfer” on the mostly Illinois alumni team said as much. There’s a case to be made — and some have made it — that House of ‘Paign was under-seeded when it landed the No. 16 seed and had to play on the opening day of the tournament.
“There’s a lot of people who didn’t think we were going to win,” Andres Feliz said. The recent Illinois graduate is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists in his TBT debut.
“Not even the first game,” Feliz continued. “For us, to win the second game, it feels great. We all came here with the same mentality — play as a team, play together, play like we’re a family, like a real team that’s been together for 10 years. That was our mentality the first day of practice.”
Two wins under their belt has goosed House of ‘Paign’s confidence. The team that didn’t get together on the court until the week of its first game has found an easy rhythm.
“I think we go out there and let it ride,” House of ‘Paign coach Mike LaTulip said. “The more you get into these tournaments and the further you advance, you should be gaining confidence. We should have no shortage of that, and I’m sure Red Scare, coming off a win, will also be confident.”
LaTulip could have a little bit of an inside edge when it comes to prepping for Red Scare. Former Illinois graduate assistant and director of basketball operations James Haring just finished his first year in ops at Dayton. Red Scare features recent Dayton grads Ryan Mikesell and Trey Landers.
“They’re a tough team,” LaTulip said. “They have a lot of tough dudes. They’ve got a lot of dogs, but so do we. … Every single guy down the line, they know our goal every single game is to play together and stay connected. Everybody’s going to get their shine as a byproduct of that. I don’t think we have a single guy that’s coming in to get theirs.”
Vinales played with former Illinois forward Michael Finke in Estonia this past season and against former Illinois guard Malcolm Hill in the VTB United League. The rest of the team? He met them when they all arrived in Columbus not quite two weeks ago. It hasn’t affected his chemistry with his new teammates.
“I think that’s what’s really propelling us to beat a lot of these teams that we’ve beat,” Vinales said. “We’re going to keep it going. I feel like the longer we’re here, the closer we’re going to get to each other and the better we’re going to play.”
Wednesday’s win against Carmen’s Crew reinforced that feeling. The Ohio State alumni team featured one of the top Euroleague scorers in Deshaun Thomas. Davidy Lighty played two years in the Euroleague and won three league titles in France. Aaron Craft was the then-NBA D-League Defensive Player of the Year in 2015 and claimed a similar honor for the top French league in 2018.
And House of ‘Paign still won.
“It’s proven to us we can play at that level,” Vinales said. “A lot of young guys on our team, and (Carmen’s Crew had) a lot of veterans. Proving to ourselves we can play with them has given us more confidence moving forward.”