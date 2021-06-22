CHAMPAIGN — Mike LaTulip has a month before House of ‘Paign will gather in Peoria on July 21 for a three-day training camp ahead of its first-round game in The Basketball Tournament.
The roster is set for the Illinois alumni squad, with four players running it back after last year’s quarterfinals appearance to go with six newcomers.
House of ‘Paign’s status as the No. 2 seed in the Illinois Regional and first-round matchup was also finalized Monday, with No. 15 seed Jackson TN Underdawgs on the other line on the bracket.
But it’s still a month with plenty for LaTulip to work on before tournament play starts at Peoria’s Civic Center with House of ‘Paign and Bradley alumni team Always a Brave — a potential second-round opponent — serving as co-hosts.
“The scouting starts tonight,” LaTulip said Monday afternoon, with plans to dive into the Underdawgs. “You try to piece together the personnel and start putting together a game plan. Then it’s getting on Zooms and getting these guys as acclimated with each other as best you can. …Make this a somewhat of a collaborative effort when it comes to executing and game-planning.
“Once we get to Peoria for the training camp, it’s implement sets and making sure we have ball screen coverages down. You can speed up that process by hopping on Zoom calls on the front end and knocking out some of the more intricate details so we can hit the ground running when we get to Peoria.”
It’s a new-look House of ‘Paign roster, but one that actually has more TBT experience.
Andres Feliz, Mike Daum, Nnanna Egwu and Leron Black all return after playing on the inaugural (mostly) Illinois alumni squad last summer. The newcomers are led by former Illini guards Demetri McCamey and Brandon Paul, who have previous TBT experience. McCamey won a tournament title in 2019 playing with Carmen’s Crew, and Paul played multiple season with TBT regular Team Hines.
“It’s huge,” LaTulip said in reference to McCamey and Paul’s TBT experience. “(Paul) has a lot of respect for this tournament and knows how high a level the competition is. With Demetri, you’re talking about a guy that has won this tournament before. There’s a lot you can take from that.
“(McCamey’s) super involved when it comes to wanting to help out with recruiting. He’s sending me videos in the morning of him getting in the gym. All that stuff is great. That’s the type of buy-in that wins championships. Brandon’s another guy that definitely wants to be involved. It’s not just, ‘Hey, yeah I’ll play, and I’ll see you at the tournament.’”
The rest of the House of ‘Paign newcomers include former Illini Rayvonte Rice, Jaylon Tate and Kipper Nichols. Joining Daum as a TBT “grad transfer” is former Northwestern standout Michael “Juice” Thompson.
“We have a balance of guys that can put the ball in the basket, but also can facilitate,” LaTulip said. “There’s guys we have on this team who know it’s their job to maneuver the offense and put guys in spots to be successful. That’s the underrated part of this tournament — guys having the ball in their hands that can make plays. Definitely, we have a lot of guys who are extremely potent on that end.”
LaTulip also made sure he got strong rebounders at every position. Even with Feliz and Daum finishing last year’s tournament as two of the top rebounders in the field, LaTulip felt like the offensive rebounds given up to Red Scare’s Trey Landers were the difference maker in the quarterfinal loss to the Dayton alumni team.
“You learn from those type of games and try to make sure something like that doesn’t happen again,” the House of ‘Paign coach and general manager said. “One of the biggest things I like about this team is our ability to rebound at our positions. Mostly all of them are fantastic rebounders at their size and at their position.”
Now LaTulip has to figure out how the roster he put together will fare against Jackson TN Underdawgs. A TBT regular from 2016-19 with a number of current professionals, the scouting material is available.
“Luckily, it’s a team where they’re not a first-time participant,” LaTulip said. “They hang their hat on being scrappy and trying to out-hustle you. If they’re still playing overseas or even if they’ve played overseas in the last few years, you can find film on them. We use Synergy and we’ll clip personnel and put together a game plan that puts these guys in advantageous spots to win the game.”