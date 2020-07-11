COLUMBUS, Ohio — Red Scare made the strategic move to call a timeout as soon as the game clock ticked past 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday’s The Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game against House of ‘Paign.
That timeout started the Elam ending, locking in a target score of 82 points. A serious advantage for Red Scare given the Dayton alumni team was, at that moment, leading 74-55.
So House of ‘Paign found itself on the wrong end of a 19-point deficit in the Elam ending, a reverse of its TBT opener when it turned a 19-point lead into a 23-point victory against War Tampa.
Red Scare didn’t escape so easily, though.
House of ‘Paign needed to outscore Red Scare 25-7 in the Elam ending. Nearly got there, too, before a dunk from Trey Landers pushed Red Scare past the target score and into the TBT semifinals with an 83-76 victory.
“(Coach Mike LaTulip) did a great job of reminding us it’s the Elam ending and anything is possible,” House of ‘Paign guard Malcolm Hill said. “We wanted to make sure we ended it the right way — that we ended it like champions and fought to the end. To the very, very end.”
Andres Feliz scored nine of House of ‘Paign’s 21 points during the Elam ending. “Grad transfer” guards Billy Garrett Jr. and Kyle Vinales also kept House of ‘Paign’s comeback attempt alive in the team’s small-ball closing lineup.
House of ‘Paign finally found some of the rhythm it had in its previous two tournament wins against War Tampa and reigning TBT champs Carmen’s Crew. Rhythm that mostly abandoned the Illini squad on an up-and-down shooting night.
“I thought it was a product of some shots not falling,” LaTulip said of his team’s struggles in getting to the Elam ending. “I thought we had a lot of easy looks around the rim that simply didn’t go in. That’s basketball. That happens. We’re not going to define who we are as people and what we did from one game.”
House of ‘Paign also got some help from Red Scare during the Elam ending. The Dayton-based squad got within two points of a win on a three-pointer from Landers that made it an 80-61 game. Red Scare then managed to miss 10 shots and turn the ball over twice in its next 12 possessions.
The door was propped wide open for what turned out to be a 15-1 run by House of ‘Paign to turn what was looking like a rout into what was almost the wildest comeback of the tournament.
“I think it was somewhat tightness, but for some reason, we took our foot off the gas,” Red Scare’s Ryan McMahon said. The former Louisville guard finished with 16 points and was one of five Red Scare players in double figures.
“That’s the good and bad of that Elam ending,” McMahon continued. “You can’t stop. You can’t let up and use the game clock as a weapon. You’ve got to keep your foot on the gas and keep attacking and getting stops and getting out and running. We definitely learned our lesson.”
Red Scare will have to apply lessons learned in its Sunday semifinal showdown with Golden Eagles. House of ‘Paign, meanwhile, will scatter from Columbus after two wins and 12 days together in the tournament’s quarantine bubble.
“All I could really say was, ‘Thank you,’” LaTulip said was his message to the team after Friday’s loss. “We had a vision for this team and how we wanted it to look. I thought that Elam ending epitomized who we are as a team and who we’ve been this entire tournament. Top to bottom, we had buy-in.
“It stinks, man. It stinks. I know for a lot of people they look at this and it’s just a summer basketball tournament, but for us, it was a lot more. It really was. It doesn’t matter, when you have competitive dudes, if it’s an NBA finals or if it’s a pick-up game on the blacktop. Losing stinks. It just does.”