CHAMPAIGN — Brennan Houser and Mateo Casillas carry themselves with the confidence and swagger of future IHSA boys’ wrestling individual state champions.
Each entered this week’s state tournament as the No. 1 seed in their respective brackets so the moxie is understandable.
Now, the two Mahomet-Seymour seniors have to follow through on their potential.
“Pressure makes diamonds, baby,” Houser said with a grin.
So far, so good as the two teammates shone bright on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night inside State Farm Center, collecting two victories apiece to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.
Houser (49-2) needed less than two minutes to score a pinfall in each of his Class 2A 182-pound bouts. He defeated Crete-Monee senior Brandon Alexander in 1 minute, 26 seconds to start the day, then topped Fenwick sophomore Jack Paris in 1:41 in the quarterfinals.
“I’m ready. I’ve been ready. And now I’m proving it, right now,” Houser said.
“The first match, the kid was kind of stiff, so I knew I could score on him whenever I wanted to. (Paris) was giving me a harder time at the start, so I had to move him a little more to have more setups.”
Casillas (50-1) dropped Niles Notre Dame senior Aiden Rice by fall in 1:59 to open his run at 195, followed that with a 10-1 major decision versus Lemont senior Nathan Wrublik in Thursday night’s quarterfinals.
“I’m feeling great,” Casillas said. “I’m feeling like I’m right back where I left off last year. I feel like I prepared even more, though. Brennan and I have just pushed each other so hard in the (practice) room this year.”
Casillas placed third last season in the 2A 195 bracket, while Houser claimed sixth place in the 2A 170 draw. They joined a long list of M-S wrestlers who have captured IHSA individual wrestling state hardware in the process.
Several state champions are within that list, too. Just not recently.
The last Bulldog to claim a state title was Andrew Brewer, doing so at 171 pounds in 2009 at the 2A state meet.
“We have a wall with all the placers in our room, and to see that our last state champ was in 2009, that’s definitely a goal for me and Brennan,” Casillas said. “We’ve broken so many Mahomet records already, and definitely to break that one ... would definitely be a huge step in the program.”
How Casillas and Houser approach their individual matches does differ somewhat, despite each guy often winding up with the same result.
Houser’s way of handling things was on full display Thursday versus Alexander.
While waiting for the match to begin, Houser stalked back and forth across the mat and stared daggers into Alexander.
Through no ill will, of course. It’s just the way Houser functions.
“Absolutely,” Houser said when asked if he’s trying to get in his foes’ heads this way. “I’m going to use everything as an edge, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing.”
Casillas is a bit more buttoned-up, making his pre-match intensity a little less visible. But his opponents find out quickly enough that Casillas is playing coy, to an extent.
“He’s a little bit more always bouncing around. He can’t sit still,” Casillas said of Houser. “I chill out a little bit more because I just know what my abilities are. ... I feel like I need to stay under control, stay under composure.”
Houser described the dynamic between himself and Casillas as containing “a lot of trust,” based upon wrestling one after another in weight classes and more often than not prevailing in those matches.
“I know when I go out there and I win, he’s going to feed off that and he’s going to go out there and win,” Houser said. “So we’ve just been doing that all year, and we’re going to keep continuing to do that.”
Houser will tangle with Joliet Catholic’s Nico Ronchetti in Friday night’s semifinal round. Ronchetti is a sophomore with a 31-16 record who didn’t qualify for state last season. He won his two matches Thursday by pinfall (4:17) and a 13-0 major decision.
Casillas has drawn Washington’s Josh Hoffer in the semifinals. Hoffer is a freshman boasting a 32-18 record. He contested two close matches Thursday, winning by decisions with 3-0 and 3-1 scores.
Needless to say, Houser and Casillas will carry themselves with confidence again going into Friday night with one clear objective.
“We know what our goals are,” Casillas said, “and that’s to be in the state finals.”