ST. JOSEPH — Among all the warm embraces and enthusiastic greetings Brian Brooks received on two separate, memorable March nights in 2013 and 2016, the former St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball coach distinctly remembers how Lori Hoveln reacted when the Spartans clinched spots in the Class 2A state tournament.
Those moments still stick out in Brooks’ mind to this day. Even if plenty of time has passed since SJ-O won those two super-sectional games on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus.
“Just the look on Lori’s face was so genuine and happy,” said Brooks, who stepped aside coaching the Spartans in 2018 and is now the SJ-O Superintendent. “She’s such a proud SJ-O alum and supporter. She’s that way with everything.”
Hoveln is a 1980 SJ-O graduate who married a fellow SJ-O graduate, Les Hoveln, in 1985. Her official title at SJ-O since 2008 is administrative assistant. But ask those close to the school and the Spartans’ athletic program, and she is much more than that.
“There’s a lot of times where she goes above and beyond her role or what’s expected of her,” said Gary Page, SJ-O’s principal about to enter his eighth year at the school. “It’s one of those things that she usually solves problems before we’re made aware of anything. The kids know that she loves them and is there for them. The kids have the ultimate respect for her.”
Hoveln handles a multitude of athletic responsibilities within the school. She helps oversee the Maroon Platoon, SJ-O’s student section.
Even if her two twin sons, Alex and Blake, both graduated from SJ-O in 2012, with Blake playing football, basketball and baseball all four years for the Spartans.
She works with SJ-O athletic director Justin Franzen on organizing team schedules and making sure home events run smoothly.
Whether it’s getting T-shirts for opposing players at various basketball tournaments that SJ-O will host in the winter, answering phone calls about the status of an SJ-O sporting event, providing directions to an opposing school that SJ-O will play at or making sure there’s money available for the concession stands, Hoveln is the go-to person for those tasks. They’re not glamorous and don’t generate headlines, but they’re needed.
“Everything she’s ever done and what I’ve seen her get done,” Page said, “is always for what’s best for the SJ-O kids.”
Hoveln estimates, on average, she attends three SJ-O sporting events a week during the school year.
“I try to be at all the home games,” she said. “I don’t get to every sport, but I try, because I just want to make sure that the kids behave in the student section and do what they’re supposed to do in representing the school.”
Hoveln said the Maroon Platoon formed in 2004, and she has helped with the group since she started working at the high school in 2008.
“Parents organized it at the time, so when I came on, I was a parent and an employee,” she said. “I was asked to help with it since I had the connection with the school and the parent liaison part.”
Hoveln has seen a shift in student sections through the years, but wants one clear objective to stand out when it comes to the Maroon Platoon.
“What I always tell them is that our goal is to cheer for our team, not against the other team,” Hoveln said. “We try to keep it as positive and as focused on SJ-O chants as we can.”
Hoveln started at SJ-O when the late Dick Duval was the school’s athletic director. She had a close connection with the former SJ-O football coach, who died last August after battling pancreatic cancer, and Brooks said he cherishes those days at SJ-O when in-person tickets for the boys’ basketball state tournament games were a must-have item.
“She was side-by-side with Dick getting those tickets together and organizing them,” Brooks said. “After a late night at the game and traveling home, she’d be up there at the school bright and early with Dick. Just the amount of things she’s done is amazing.”
Especially for a school the size of SJ-O, which had 450 students last school year.
“It’s really important for the culture of a small school like ours,” Brooks said. “The smaller the school district, the less people you have doing those things. Having people like Lori, who bring those intangibles, keeps small schools going in the right direction. It means a lot to kids, who see Lori in the main office every day, that see how proud and excited she is for their accomplishments.”
It’s why Hoveln doesn’t hesitate when asked what keeps her motivated to not only handle her responsibilities during the course of a normal school day, but spend hours of her own free time supporting the Spartans.
“The kids,” she said. “It’s just so much fun to see them grow and mature. It makes it all worthwhile.”
Watching her own sons play sports for SJ-O and then staying involved with the various Spartans teams in subsequent years has given Hoveln a different perspective. One her family fully supports, with Les a devoted SJ-O fan and member of the school board.
“At times, it can be nerve-wracking, but it can be so much fun to watch your kid compete,” she said. “It’s bittersweet, too, because it goes by so fast. There’s some days you want it to last forever. You’ve just got to remember to enjoy it.”
And after all these years, Hoveln still enjoys the behind-the-scenes roles she fills with the SJ-O athletic programs. Her co-workers at SJ-O are grateful, too.
“It’s one of those things where you’re at a super-sectional game, and you’re excited and you’re happy, and then on the drive home, you start to think about all of the items you have to do before state,” Page said. “By the time that we get back, you text Lori about a topic and she’ll just respond with, ‘I’m on it.’ She bleeds maroon and Columbia blue, and she truly is one of the people where this place doesn’t work without her.”