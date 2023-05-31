While we wait to see if Coleman Hawkins decides to return to Illinois next season, Terrence Shannon Jr. already made his intentions public on Wednesday night: the 6-foot-6, 225-pound left-handed scorer will return for a fifth season of college basketball and suit up for the Illini during the 2023-24 season.
With Shannon, who will turn 23 years old on July 30, opting to withdraw from the NBA draft, that got us to thinking. Who would Brad Underwood trot out for his starting five? Here's our best guess as the calendar is about to flip to June:
Terrence Shannon Jr.
The seventh-best scorer in the Big Ten last season will garner plenty of All-Big Ten and potential All-American preseason recognition in the months ahead.
Dain Dainja
Now entering his second full offseason with the Illini, the big man has a chance to increase what he produced last season.
Ty Rodgers
Ready for a sophomore to make the leap from Year 1 to Year 2? Look no further than this 6-foot-6 athletic wing who can affect games in multiple ways.
Marcus Domask
The Southern Illinois transfer is entering his fifth season of college basketball and led the Salukis in scoring last winter, averaging 15.1 points.
Quincy Guerrier
The former Oregon and Syracuse forward brings a wealth of experience to Champaign. Count on him for a solid 10-12 points a night and 6-7 rebounds.