Nick Allegretti
Offensive lineman,
Kansas City Chiefs
Third-year pro played in all 17 regular-season games for the defending AFC champions. No starts in 2021-22 after opening in nine last season. The Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and open on Sunday against the Steelers. It’s a chance for Allegretti to say hello to former Illini teammate Kendrick Green (see below).
Christian DiLauro
Offensive lineman,
Tennessee Titans
In late December, after years of tryouts and time spent on practice squads, he saw his first NFL action. And it was an overtime win. DiLauro is back on the practice squad for the top seed in the AFC, with the Titans set to play the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round.
Milo Eifler
Linebacker,
Washington Football Team
The rookie was signed as a free agent by the Jets, waived, signed to the Dolphins practice squad, then picked up by Washington on Dec. 7. He made his NFL debut against Dallas. Started his college career at Washington before transferring to Illinois.
Clayton Fejedelem
Defensive back,
Miami Dolphins
Sixth-year pro and special teams aces played all 17 games for Miami. The Dolphins went 9-8 and finished just outside the playoffs. Fejedelem wrapped up the season with seven tackles.
Kendrick Green
Offensive lineman,
Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookie center and his Pittsburgh teammates sweated out the overtime between the Raiders and Chargers. Daniel Carlson’s field goal in overtime for Las Vegas gave Steelers the playoff berth. Green struggled at times making the adjustment from guard at Illinois to center in the NFL. And guard might be in his future after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Green can be dominant at the position.
Justin Hardee
Defensive back,
New York Jets
Fifth-year pro, who joined the Jets this year after four seasons with the Saints, played in 16 games. He had 11 tackles, tied for the second best in his career.
Nate Hobbs
Defensive back,
Las Vegas Raiders
Rookie made a splash, starting nine games and making 74 tackles. He had one interception and forced a fumble. Hobbs was arrested late in the season and charged with driving under the influence. He played as the Raiders clinched a playoff berth Sunday with a win against the Chargers and was expected to be available for the postseason opener against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Ted Karras
Offensive lineman,
New England Patriots
Sixth-year pro is back in New England after one season with the Dolphins. Starting guard helped protect rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who led the Patriots back to the playoffs. New England opened Saturday night at Buffalo. Karras has made 49 career starts.
Chase McLaughlin
kicker,
Cleveland Browns
During his first year with Cleveland, the proud Texan hit 15 of 21 field goals and 36 of 37 extra points. Made his career-best 57-yarder this season against the Bears.
Whitney Mercilus
Defensive end,
Green Bay Packers
After 10 highly productive seasons with Houston, he was released in October and signed by Green Bay. He played in four games before a biceps injury on Nov. 14. The veteran pass-rusher could return for the playoffs, however, after he was designated to return off injured reserve and practiced with the Packers on Thursday.
Hardy Nickerson
Linebacker,
Houston Texans
Son of the former Illinois defensive coordinator was back with his last college coach Lovie Smith. He spent time earlier in his career with the Bengals and Vikings. Played two games with the Texans and spent time on the injured list because of a concussion.
Del’Shawn Phillips
Linebacker
New York Jets
Second-year pro made one start in his 17 games. He finished the season with 31 tackles, including one sack, and had a fumble recovery.
Dawuane Smoot
Defensive end,
Jacksonville Jaguars
Defensive end just completed his most successful campaign in five years with the Jags. He made 10 starts and had a career-best 34 tackles, including six sacks. He’s about to get a new coach, too.
Malik Turner
Wide receiver,
Dallas Cowboys
In his second season with Dallas, the Springfield native has 12 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns going into Sunday’s playoff game against San Francisco. His career-long catch, 61 yards, came in the Week 16 rout against Washington.
Jihad Ward
Defensive lineman,
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sixth-year pro, a backup defensive end, made one start this season. He finished with 32 tackles, his most in a pro season. He had two sacks.
Tavon Wilson,
Defensive back
San Francisco 49ers
The 10th-year pro went on the reserve/injured list at midseason because of a bad foot. In his first season with the 49ers, he had 10 tackles in eight games, with one start. Wilson spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl ring.