How Richey voted: Illini check in at No. 21
In the final AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll released today, Illinois checked in at No. 21. It is the first time the Illini wound up ranked in the season’s final AP poll since 2006, when they finished No. 13.
Illinois was on the cusp of its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013 when the tournament and college basketball season as a whole was canceled in response to the global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illini (21-10) had pulled off a complete turnaround from the preceding season when they lost a program record 21 games.
The final AP poll included five other Big Ten teams, with an additional four among those receiving votes. News-Gazette beat writer Scott Richey is a member of the AP voting panel, Here is how he voted:
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Baylor
5. Florida State
6. San Diego State
7. Creighton
8. Villanova
9. Oregon
10. Duke
11. Michigan State
12. Kentucky
13. Maryland
14. Seton Hall
15. Louisville
16. BYU
17. Wisconsin
18. Ohio State
19. Auburn
20. Virginia
21. Illinois
22. Butler
23. West Virginia
24. Rutgers
25. Houston
FINAL AP POLL
1 Kansas (28-3) 1 1,623
2 Gonzaga (31-2) 2 1,547
3 Dayton (29-2) 3 1,505
4 Florida State (26-5) 4 1,381
5 Baylor (26-4) 5 1,337
6 San Diego State (30-2) 6 1,279
7 Creighton (24-7) 7 1,154
8 Kentucky (25-6) 8 1,118
9 Michigan State (22-9) 9 1,023
10 Villanova (24-7) 11 1,011
11 Duke (25-6) 10 990
12 Maryland (24-7) 12 924
13 Oregon (24-7) 13 892
14 Louisville (24-7) 15 768
15 Seton Hall (21-9) 16 727
16 Virginia (23-7) 17 586
17 Wisconsin (21-10) 18 539
18 BYU (24-8) 14 537
19 Ohio State (21-10) 19 459
20 Auburn (25-6) 20 453
21 Illinois (21-10) 21 263
22 Houston (23-8) 22 179
23 Butler (22-9) 24 165
24 West Virginia (21-10) 22 159
25 Iowa (20-11) 25 109
Others receiving votes:
Stephen F. Austin 78, East Tennessee State 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah State 36, Saint Mary’s 33, Penn State 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, USC 4, New Mexico State 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1
