College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

In the final AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll released today, Illinois checked in at No. 21. It is the first time the Illini wound up ranked in the season’s final AP poll since 2006, when they finished No. 13.

Illinois was on the cusp of its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013 when the tournament and college basketball season as a whole was canceled in response to the global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illini (21-10) had pulled off a complete turnaround from the preceding season when they lost a program record 21 games. 

The final AP poll included five other Big Ten teams, with an additional four among those receiving votes. News-Gazette beat writer Scott Richey is a member of the AP voting panel, Here is how he voted:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Baylor

5. Florida State

6. San Diego State

7. Creighton

8. Villanova

9. Oregon

10. Duke

11. Michigan State

12. Kentucky

13. Maryland

14. Seton Hall

15. Louisville

16. BYU

17. Wisconsin

18. Ohio State

19. Auburn

20. Virginia

21. Illinois

22. Butler

23. West Virginia

24. Rutgers

25. Houston

FINAL AP POLL

1 Kansas (28-3)        1        1,623

2 Gonzaga (31-2)        2        1,547

3 Dayton (29-2)        3        1,505

4 Florida State (26-5)        4        1,381

5 Baylor (26-4)        5        1,337

6 San Diego State (30-2)        6        1,279

7 Creighton (24-7)        7        1,154

8 Kentucky (25-6)        8        1,118

9 Michigan State (22-9)        9        1,023

10 Villanova (24-7)        11        1,011

11 Duke (25-6)        10        990

12 Maryland (24-7)        12        924

13 Oregon (24-7)        13        892

14 Louisville (24-7)        15        768

15 Seton Hall (21-9)        16        727

16 Virginia (23-7)        17        586

17 Wisconsin (21-10)        18        539

18 BYU (24-8)        14        537

19 Ohio State (21-10)        19        459

20 Auburn (25-6)        20        453

21 Illinois (21-10)        21        263

22 Houston (23-8)        22        179

23 Butler (22-9)        24        165

24 West Virginia (21-10)        22        159

25 Iowa (20-11)        25        109

Others receiving votes:

Stephen F. Austin 78, East Tennessee State 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah State 36, Saint Mary’s 33, Penn State 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, USC 4, New Mexico State 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1

