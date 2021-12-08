CHAMPAIGN — Diana Brown woke up Tuesday morning content in the fact she still had an Illinois volleyball practice to attend.
It was the last practice at Huff Hall for Illinois (22-11) before leaving later in the day for Austin, Texas, and a Sweet 16 matchup at 8:30 p.m. Thursday with Big Ten rival Nebraska (23-7). That only 15 other teams got to practice Tuesday resonated with Illinois’ redshirt junior setter.
“I took a moment of appreciation and gratitude that we did make it this far and we do have practice and do get to travel,” Brown said. “It’s a reminder just to have fun. Sports are supposed to be fun. It is kind of a revenge tour, but, honestly, a reminder to look around and say that we made it.”
The Illini do have a bit of payback on their minds. Nebraska swept the season series with a pair of 3-0 victories — one in Lincoln, Neb., on Oct. 16 and one in Champaign on Nov. 4 — to extend its winning streak against Illinois to six, with the last four all 3-0 sweeps.
The Cornhuskers have an 8-1 advantage in the series since 2017 when former Nebraska assistant Chris Tamas took over as Illinois coach following Kevin Hambly’s departure for Stanford. That six consecutive losses to the Cornhuskers also includes the 2018 Final Four just adds another layer to the recent rivalry.
“I think the four of us that were on the Final Four team would say it goes back to the Final Four,” said Brown, who redshirted that season. “Of course, it’s always hard losing to a Big Ten team, but Nebraska is just a little bit harder. ... The mindset is it’s time. It’s time to take that game. I think the tournament has a little bit different vibe in that anyone can win on any given day. The preparation and mindset we go in with is any day can be your last, so leave it all out on the court.”
The odds were actually fairly high Illinois would draw a Big Ten rival in the Sweet 16 given the conference filled six of the 16 available spots. An all-Big Ten Final Four next week at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is even possible given the way Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue are scattered across the bracket.
Six Big Ten teams making the Sweet 16 isn’t exactly new, though. The conference hit that mark seven times in the last 10 tournaments. The other three included a high of seven teams in 2013 and five teams in 2014 and 2019. The Big Ten has also had at least Final Four team in each of the past 10 years and two Final Four teams in seven of 10.
“If you’re going to make it through the conference, you’re going to be battle tested whether at home or on the road,” Tamas said. “I got the question after we beat Kentucky: ‘What it was like playing in front of all their fan base?’ I said, ‘For us, it’s nothing new.’ It’s what we do pretty much every away venue in the conference, and it really helps you prepare for those types of moments.”
Illinois is certainly prepared for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers might throw in a new wrinkle or two, but the foundation of who they are as a program — this season in particular — hasn’t changed all that much.
“They have a huge block,” Illinois sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry said of Nebraska. “They’re really scrappy, but so are we. I feel like coming off a huge weekend, we can really bring it to them. We’re just going to go in and we’re going to battle. We want to take the win, obviously. We’re definitely going to have a lot of fire going into this one.”