CLASS 1A TUSCOLA SECTIONAL FINAL
(1) St. Thomas More (37-1) vs.
(1) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (30-6-1),
6 p.m. Wednesday
How they got here:
- Sabers defeated (10) Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2-0, (5) Salt Fork 2-0 and (3) Heritage 2-0; Hatchets defeated (6) Central A&M 2-0, (4) Meridian 2-0 and (2) Blue Ridge 2-0.
Last sectional championship:
- St. Thomas More in 2018 (went on to place third in Class 2A); Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in 2017 (went on to place second in Class 1A).
During the regular season:
- St. Thomas More defeated Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 25-20, 25-12 in the Pana/Shelbyville Tournament championship match on Oct. 9.
Sabers in the sectional semifinals:
- Caroline Kerr (Sr., S; 19 assists, 8 aces); Colleen Hege (Sr., L; 11 digs); Anna McClure (Sr., OH; 6 kills, 2 aces); Shannon Monahan (Fr., OH; 6 kills, 9 digs); Mallory Monahan (Jr., OH; 5 kills).
Hatchets in the sectional semifinals:
- Gabby Vonderheide (Soph., OH; 13 kills, 7 digs); Ella Kinkelaar (Soph., S/OH; 23 assists); Halle Moomaw (Soph., MH; 8 kills, 4 blocks); Brianna Hewing (Sr., MH; 2 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks, 2 aces); Natalie Hayes (Sr., OH/RS; 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 1 ace).
From Sabers’ third-year coach Kelly McClure:
- “(The Hatchets) have got a lot of really nice athletes. Their pin hitters are good. They’ve got a really good middle. I just remember it was a good, pure volleyball match (on Oct. 9). They’re well-coached. It’s pretty straightforward when you put the two of us together, and it’s just good volleyball. They have really sound fundamentals and play well as a team. I think it’s going to be a fun match to play.”
Prediction:
- St. Thomas More 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0.
CLASS 1A WATSEKA SECTIONAL FINAL
(1) Milford (26-8) vs. (2) Watseka (26-10),
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
How they got here:
- Bearcats defeated (9) Dwight 2-0, (12) Lexington 2-0 and (2) Walther Christian 2-0; Warriors defeated (7) Ridgeview 2-0, (6) Grant Park 2-0 and (6) Chicago Hope Academy 2-0.
Last sectional championship:
- Milford in 2019 (went on to lose in Class 1A super-sectional); Watseka in 2016 (went on to lose in Class 2A super-sectional).
During the regular season:
- Watseka defeated Milford 25-22, 28-26 in a Vermilion Valley Conference match on Oct. 21 in Watseka.
Bearcats in the sectional semifinals:
- Caley Mowrey (Sr., MB; 11 kills, 2 blocks); Jahni Lavicka (Jr., S; 12 assists); Emmaleah Marshino (Sr., OH; 10 digs, 3 aces); Anna McEwen (Soph., OPP/DS; 6 kills).
Warriors in the sectional semifinals:
- Raegann Kochel (Sr., MH; 5 kills); Elena Newell (Jr., S; 9 assists); Sydney McTaggart (Sr., L; 9 digs); Ella Smith (Fr., OH; 3 kills, 4 aces); Becca Benoit (Jr., MH; 4 kills, 1 block).
From Bearcats’ second-year coach Michelle Wessels: “We’ll be trying to pull some rabbits out of a hat, so to speak. But the biggest thing we talked about was the mental part. It’s going to be loud in (Watseka’s gymnasium). Just being able to mentally focus and overcome all the noise is probably the biggest thing, because when we played them last time we missed 11 serves. We just weren’t focused sometimes.
- That’s probably our biggest hurdle is being able to overcome all the noise and excitement.”
From Warriors’ 15th-year coach Krista Pufahl:
- “You never know who is going to lead us in kills on the night, and I think that makes it hard to stop us — because they don’t know who to zone in on, because we’ll have somebody else step up. ... We’ve just got to prepare, do us, focus on what we can do well and what we can control. Obviously, whoever is going to execute their game plan on Wednesday wins.”
Prediction: Milford 2, Watseka 1.