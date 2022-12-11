I’ve been a Heisman Trophy voter for more than three decades. This year seemed like an easy choice. Until it wasn’t.
As of 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, my vote was going to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams. By 11 p.m., I had changed my mind.
What happened? Well, Williams and the Trojans lost to Utah in the Pac-12 title game. By an alarming 23 points.
To be fair, it wasn’t Williams’ fault. Playing despite an obvious leg injury, Williams finished 28 of 41 for 363 yards and three scores. He also ran 12 times for another 60 yards. Great numbers. Except for that big L that deserves most of the attention.
It was USC’s second loss of the season to Utah. In the earlier game, Williams was brilliant, throwing for 381 yards with five touchdown passes. But his team lost.
Two games againt the Utes dropped the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff and moved Williams to No. 3 on my ballot.
Yes, I am a mean grader.
And who is No. 1? Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. He’s got a loss, too. Against playoff-bound Michigan. Stroud did what he could against the Wolverines, throwing for 349 yards and two scores, with two interceptions. The Buckeyes lost by 22, an outcome that appeared to knock them out of the CFP.
But no. Thanks to USC’s loss, Ohio State is going to the playoffs.
Stroud has been uber-productive all season. He has completed 235 of 355 for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns with six interceptions. Stroud has a better efficiency rating than Williams, albeit a small edge.
Williams’ numbers are staggering: 66 percent completions for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for 372 yards and another 10 scores.
Bottom line for me: Stroud has one fewer loss than Williams. I won’t be a bit surprised if Californian Stroud helps Ohio State shock defending champion Georgia in the semifinals while Williams plays a meaningless game against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.
No. 2 on my list mirrors co-worker Scott Richey: TCU’s Max Duggan. The Horned Frogs wouldn’t be close to the CFP without the efforts of the gritty Iowan, who wasn’t even guaranteed to be the starter going into the season. Funny how that works.
Here is how Richey voted and why:
- 1. Caleb Williams, Southern California
- 2. Max Duggan, TCU
- 3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
“Did I want my ballot this year to play into the idea the Heisman Trophy is almost exclusively awarded to quarterbacks? No. There just wasn’t a single-season performance elsewhere that screamed ‘YOU CAN’T LEAVE ME OFF YOUR BALLOT!’” Richey said. “Williams at the top was a byproduct of all he did for the Trojans. Would a win in the Pac-12 championship game have been nice? Well, yeah, but the 6-foot-1 quarterback accounting for 4,447 yards of offense and 47 touchdowns as a sophomore showed why needy NFL teams will be ‘Collapsing for Caleb’ ahead of the 2024 draft.”