How we voted: Illini drop to 17th on AP Top 25 ballot
Early Sunday morning, I played a fun little game: What if Illinois had won?
All else being equal, had the Illini done the expected and knocked off struggling Michigan State, where would Bret Bielema's team have landed on my Associated Press Top 25 list?
Remember, a week ago, I had Illinois at No. 12, toward the high end among voters. It's the team I know the most about and felt the deserved the lofty spot.
If the 23-15 loss to Michigan State on Saturday had been reversed, Illinois would have held firm at No. 12. Despite three losses ahead of it (No. 3 Tennessee, No. 5 Alabama and No. 6 Clemson).
Of course, the loss to Michigan State can't be erased for Illinois. The biggest crowd of the season saw it along with those tuning in on BTN.
Streaking LSU, Penn State, N.C. State, Utah and North Carolina jumped ahead of the Illini on The News-Gazette ballot. Illinois checks in a No. 17, with Tulane, UCF and Notre Dame close behind.
The second bad loss of the season (the three-point decision at Indiana is the other) means Illinois needs to start another streak to regain its poll footing. Beating Purdue on Saturday would help. Upsetting undefeated Michigan at Ann Arbor on Nov. 19 would provide a huge boost.
Enough with the speculation, here is how I rank them:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Georgia 2
2. Ohio State 1
3. Michigan 4
4. TCU 7
5. Tennessee 3
6. Oregon 8
7. Southern California 9
8. LSU 18
9. Mississippi 10
10. UCLA 11
11. Clemson 6
12. Alabama 5
13. Penn State 14
14. NC State
15. Utah
16. North Carolina
17. Illinois 12
18. Tulane 20
19. UCF 23
20. Notre Dame --
21. Texas --
22. Liberty 24
23. Washington --
24. Coastal Carolina --
25. Cincinnati --
