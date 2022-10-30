To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Illinois football team will experience another first: being ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25.
How high? Well, if the selection committee follows my lead, Illinois will be just outside the Top 10.
If I had written the following line before the season, I might have gotten locked up: Illinois is one win away from the Top 10.
In football.
This much is for certain: the Illini are going to climb in this week's Associated Press rankings.
HOT OFF THE PRESS: #Illini make it look easy
After Saturday's dominant win against Nebraska at intimidating Memorial Stadium, I moved Illinois up four spots on my AP ballot, from N. 16 to 12.
Yes, Illinois lacks a signature victory. The victory at Wisconsin is the closest thing to it. But the Illni pass the eye test, especially on defense.
Illinois looks like a team capable of competing for a conference title in most Power 5 leagues. For a program that will have its first winning season since 2011 that is amazing statement.
Illinois avoided the nasty upset that hit several members of the Top 25. None worse than Oklahoma State's 48-0 flop at Kansas State.
Some voters might put two-loss Kansas State ahead of one loss Illinois. Not me.
Bret Bielema's team hosts Michigan State on Saturday, a game that seemed like a tough assignment before the season. Not now. Illinois fans will likely remind Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker he made the wrong decision when he transferred from Illinois to East Lansing.
Enough about the Illinois exes, let's get to the poll.
Here's The News-Gazette's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Ohio State 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Tennessee 3
3. Michigan 4
5. Alabama 5
6. Clemson 6
7. TCU 7
8. Oregon 8
9. Southern California 9
10. Mississippi 12
11. UCLA 13
12. Illinois 16
13. Kansas State --
14. Penn State 14
15. Oklahoma State 10
16. Utah 18
17. NC State 19
18. LSU 20
19. North Carolina 21
20. Tulane 23
21. Wake Forest 11
22. Maryland 24
23. UCF --
24. Liberty --
25. Oregon State --
