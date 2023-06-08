Adding UCLA and USC to the Big Ten helped usher in a $1 billion media rights deal for the conference. It also necessitated changing everything about how football is handled. Don’t expect divisions to last, and some trophy games might turn into even more infrequent matchups in a 16-team league.
There’s only a few more hours to wait to find out how scheduling will work starting in 2024. Until then? All 15 teams are possibilities to wind up on Illinois’ slate in the new era of Big Ten football. Here’s how those rivalries — real or otherwise — have played out in program history:
Minnesota
Series history: Minnesota leads 40-32-3.
First meeting: Illinois won 11-10 in Champaign in 1898.
Last meeting: Illinois won 26-14 on Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign. Chase Brown rushed 41 times for 180 yards and caught a touchdown pass from Tommy Devito. Backup kicker Fabrizio Pinton made four field goals in place of an injured Caleb Griffin.
Of note: Illinois coach Bret Bielema has never lost to Minnesota, going 6-0 against the Gophers in his time at Wisconsin and winning each of his two matchups against P.J. Fleck since getting the Illini job.
Northwestern
“Land of Lincoln Trophy” aka “The Hat”
Series history: Illinois leads 57-54-5
First meeting: Illinois and Northwestern tied 16-16 in Champaign in 1892.
Last meeting: Illinois won 41-3 on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston. Reggie Love III, Chase Brown and Tommy Devito all scored rushing touchdowns, and safety Sydney Brown returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown and an interception 39 yards for another.
Of note: While Illinois holds the overall lead in the series, the margin has shrunk in the last two decades. Mostly because current Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is 11-5 against the Illini. “The Hat” came back to Champaign in 2021, though, and hasn’t left yet.
Purdue
“Purdue Cannon”
Series history: Purdue leads 46-45-6
First meeting: Purdue won 62-0 in West Lafayette, Ind., in 1890.
Last meeting: Purdue won 31-24 on Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign to extend its winning streak in the series to three games. Chase Brown rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Illini, but they couldn’t keep up with a three-touchdown day for Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
Of note: This rivalry got a little spicier with Purdue hiring away Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters this offseason. Not to mention Walters taking Kevin Kane and Cory Patterson with him to West Lafayette. The recruiting battles between the two programs could get interesting.
Wisconsin
Series history: Wisconsin leads 44-39-7
First meeting: Illinois claimed a forfeit victory in 1892 in Champaign. The first actual game was a 10-10 tie in Madison, Wis., in 1895.
Last meeting: Illinois won 34-10 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison to snap a rather notable losing streak at Wisconsin. Tommy Devito rushed four times and wound up with a net minus-6 yards, but three quarterback sneaks accounted for the bulk of the Illini’s offensive production.
Of note: Illinois hadn’t won at Wisconsin since 2002 before Bielema returned “home” for a victory that ultimately ended Paul Chryst’s tenure with the Badgers. Wins in Champaign in the last two decades haven’t been plentiful either, with one in 2007 and the other in 2019 thanks to James McCourt’s game-winning field goal (and Devon Witherspoon’s touchdown-saving tackle and Tony Adams’ interception).
Michigan
Series history: Michigan leads 72-23-2
First meeting: Michigan won 12-5 in 1898 in Detroit.
Last meeting: Michigan won 19-17 on Nov. 19, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Three fourth quarter field goals from Jake Moody — giving him four for the game — put the Wolverines over the top. Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but the Illini couldn’t avoid a third Big Ten loss by seven points or fewer.
Of note: Illinois’ longest winning streak against Michigan is four games, which spanned from 1950-53. The Wolverines’ longest winning streak in the series is 16 games between 1967-82.
Indiana
Series history: Illinois leads 44-25-3
First meeting: Indiana won 5-0 in 1899 in Champaign.
Last meeting: Indiana won 23-20 on Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. A waved off Brian Hightower touchdown would have made the difference in last year’s Big Ten opener, but it ultimately didn’t count and the Hoosiers pulled off the come-from-behind victory with a Shaun Shivers touchdown run with 23 seconds to play.
Of note: Last year’s game was the first in the series since 2017, and Illinois and Indiana — once regular foes on the football field — have only played five total times since 2011 when Big Ten expansion started in earnest with the addition of Nebraska.
Iowa
Series history: Illinois leads 39-37-2
First meeting: Iowa won 58-0 in 1899 in Rock Island.
Last meeting: Illinois won 9-6 on Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign in the most Bret Bielema vs. Kirk Ferentz game ever. Neither team scored a touchdown, and Fabrizio Pinton’s 36-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 49 minutes to play turned out to be the game winner. A replay review that overturned an Art Sitkowski fumble and subsequent Iowa return for touchdown was a difference maker, too.
Of note: The last two decades (and then some) have been rather one-sided in the Hawkeyes’ favor. Last year’s win was Illinois’ first since 2008, and the Illini have only beaten Iowa four times since 1996.
Ohio State
“The Illibuck”
Series history: Ohio State leads 68-31-4
First meeting: Illinois and Ohio State tied 0-0 in 1902 in Columbus, Ohio.
Last meeting: Ohio State won 52-14 on Nov, 18, 2017, in Columbus. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-point lead after one quarter and poured it on in a downpour. Ahmari Hayes’ 54-yard fumble return and backup, walk-on quarterback Cam Miller’s 9-yard run accounted for Illinois’ only touchdowns.
Of note: The two teams were actually slated to play in 2020 before Ohio State bowed out because of COVID-19 issues. The Buckeyes have won nine straight in the series, but it was a more balanced battle for the “Illibuck” before that. From 1988-2007, Illinois went 9-9 against Ohio State, including the memorable 2007 upset of the No. 1 Buckeyes in Columbus.
Michigan State
Series history: Michigan State leads 27-19-2
First meeting: Michigan State won 21-7 in 1955 in East Lansing.
Last meeting: Michigan State won 23-15 on Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign. Tommy Devito completed 25 of 37 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder in the first quarter to Isaiah Williams, but Illinois had nothing going (literally) in the second and third quarters and couldn’t mount enough of a fourth quarter comeback.
Of note: Illinois has actually fared better in East Lansing, Mich., than at home against Michigan State. Slightly. The Illini are 13-9-1 on the road and 13-11-1 at home against the Spartans.
Penn State
Series history: Penn State leads 20-6.
First meeting: Penn State won 14-12 in 1954 in Champaign.
Last meeting: Illinois won 20-18 on Oct. 23, 2021, in University Park, Pa. You might remember this game for taking nine overtimes to determine a winner when Brandon Peters connected with Casey Washington on a two-point conversion. The nine overtimes were an FBS record, with five games previously reaching seven overtimes.
Of note: Illinois played Penn State four times before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1990 with three games in Champaign and one in Cleveland. This year’s game in Champaign gives the Illini an opportunity to do something they’ve never done in the series — win two in a row.
Nebraska
Series history: Nebraska leads 13-6-1
First meeting: Nebraska won 6-0 in 1892 in Lincoln, Neb.
Last meeting: Illinois won 26-9 on Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln. A balanced Illini offense saw Chase Brown rush 32 times for 149 yards and one touchdown and Tommy Devito complete 20 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Brown.
Of note: Last year’s win gave Illinois its series best third consecutive victory against the Cornhuskers. The previous high of two happened from 1923-24. Nebraska has a pair of four-game winning streaks against the Illini between 1892-1905 and 1985-2014.
Maryland
Series history: Maryland leads 2-0.
First meeting: Maryland won 63-33 in 2018 in College Park, Md.
Last meeting: Maryland won 20-17 on Sept. 17, 2021, in Champaign. Illinois led 17-10 early in the fourth quarter after Casey Washington scooped up a Reggie Love III fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. The Terrapins tied the game 12 minutes later and won it as Joseph Petrino connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired.
Of note: Not much considering the brief history between the teams. The only connection other than they belong to the same conference is former Illinois offensive coordinator Mike Locksley lis the Maryland coach.
Rutgers
Series history: Illinois leads 5-3.
First meeting: Illinois won 33-30 in overtime in 2005 in Champaign.
Last meeting: Rutgers won 20-14 on Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, which was a brutal letdown for Illinois after the nine overtime Penn State upset a week prior. The Scarlet Knights rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns as a team, but a pair of field goals from Valentino Ambrosio were the difference maker.
Of note: When it came to Big Ten crossover games, Illinois and Rutgers were a regular pair. The two teams played every season from 2016-21.
UCLA
Series history: UCLA leads 6-5.
First meeting: Illinois won 45-14 in 1947 in Pasadena, Calif., in the Rose Bowl.
Last meeting: Illinois won 20-14 on Dec. 31, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif., in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. The Illini had already fired Ron Zook, but two Derek Dimke field goals and a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown by Terry Hawthorne sparked the win against the Bruins.
Of note: Illinois and UCLA also met in the 1984 Rose Bowl. That one went a little differently than the 1947 matchup, with the unranked Bruins upsetting the No. 4 Illini 45-9. UCLA quarterback Rick Neuheisel was 22 of 32 for 298 yards and four touchdowns.
USC
Series history: USC leads 11-2.
First meeting: Illinois won 19-0 in 1935 in Los Angeles.
Last meeting: USC won 49-17 on Jan. 1, 2008, in Pasadena, Calif. The best Illini team in decades unfortunately ran into a buzzsaw in the Rose Bowl. Illinois made it something of a game early in the third quarter after Rashard Mendenhall’s 79-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 21-10, but USC outscored the Illini 28-7 the rest of the way.
Of note: Illinois’ only other win in the series came in Los Angeles in 1989. Big Ten runners-up that year, the Illini opened the season with a 14-13 upset of then No. 5 USC.