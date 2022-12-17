CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins was approached in class last week with a simple question from a fellow student.
Just how badly was the Illinois men’s basketball team going to beat Penn State?
It was a fair question from a fan. The Illini were fresh off a major win against then-No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7. The excitement was high for the sold-out Big Ten game at State Farm Center last Saturday.
But Hawkins didn’t want to go down that road.
Didn’t want to be on the hook talking about winning or losing. Not for a Big Ten matchup.
So Hawkins’ answer to his classmate was straightforward. Perhaps a bit cliche, but the gist was as long as he and his teammates went out and played hard, they’d be fine against the Nittany Lions.
Oops.
Illinois’ energy and effort — neither all that high — proved to be a critical part of that game. Penn State got its usual do-everything performance from Jalen Pickett, knocked down 50 percent of its three-pointers and walloped Illinois for a 74-59 victory last Saturday. A combination that had Illini coach Brad Underwood questioning his team’s effort and its leadership after the game.
Then again this week in practice with No. 18 Illinois (7-3) set to return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday against Alabama A&M (4-6) at State Farm Center.
“Getting across that we didn’t play hard against Penn State,” Hawkins said Friday about what the message from Underwood was this week. “It was embarrassing to go out on our home court with those mistakes and lose by that many points. It’s embarrassing. We just addressed effort. Not playing hard or executing. Dribbling too much. Not moving the ball.
“Coach was just more on top of things as far as kind of being more picky about things. If you make a mistake, go run on the treadmill. It wasn’t if you make a mistake, ‘Oh, it’s OK. Let’s do it over again.’ It’s not like that no more. I think that’s good for us. Mistakes aren’t good. We made too many mistakes against Penn State, and you saw what happened.”
How Illinois responds both to that loss to Penn State and Underwood’s less-than-subtle criticisms is the question. One the Illini coach should at least have some answer to once Saturday’s game against Alabama A&M starts.
Losing any game clearly isn’t Underwood’s first choice, but he can grudgingly accept it if the other team just made more plays. That’s not what he saw against Penn State.
“If you go watch anything from our secret scrimmage to the game at Texas effort-wise and then watch (the Penn State game), you’ll see why I was upset,” Underwood said. “I can get beat. I don’t like it. But not that way. Not even trying. That started the first possession of the game. We’ve had conversations about those things. It wasn’t easy emotionally. I get it, but we’ve got to be bigger than that and accept any challenge.
“Nothing is bigger than our culture, and Coleman has got to be the keeper of our culture and a leader. The accountability was what I was frustrated with.”
Underwood isn’t just turning to Hawkins to lead this team from the depths of the Penn State loss. He’s asking the same of Terrence Shannon Jr. and reinforced that idea this week.
“We’ve had enough time to emphasize certain things and demand the effort that it takes to win,” Underwood said. “We’ve set the standard. We’ve done that against Syracuse. We’ve done that against UCLA. We did it for a long time. The standard has been set. It’s now replicating that and making that, as we say in our program, an everyday guy. You can’t be an everyday guy if you don’t show up and do it every day. Then you’re a fraud.”
Shannon was on the receiving end of a rather pointed bit of criticism from Underwood following the Penn State game. It turned into a viral moment for the Illinois coach, as he, in more polite parlance, blew a raspberry when asked about Shannon’s leadership.
“I looked at it as a coach being frustrated with one of his best players and leaders,” Shannon said. “I didn’t show up against Penn State. I can’t do that. I can’t have nights like that. I took responsibility for it and talked to my team. We can’t have off games like that again.
“If you’re at this level, you should be able to take coaching. No matter what anyone says — whether it’s your teammates or coaches — you should be able to take constructive criticism. It just fuels me, honestly, whether it’s good or bad.”