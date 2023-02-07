Seven local teams received a top-two seed in the upcoming IHSA postseason. COLIN LIKAS explores each program’s chances of a deep run:

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Seed: Class 3A No. 2.

Outlook: Advancing to the Sweet 16 is doable. Lincoln and Mt. Zion on the Rochester Sectional’s other side will be very tough outs.

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Seed: Class 2A No. 1.

Outlook: We’ll learn more Wednesday, when the Spartans host Peotone — a likely Coal City Sectional semifinal opponent.

CISSNA PARK

Seed: Class 1A No. 1.

Outlook: Timberwolves’ half of the Lexington Sectional is very winnable. Other side containing St. Thomas More, Watseka is a bit more daunting.

ST. THOMAS MORE

Seed: Class 1A No. 1.

Outlook: Sabers have a lot of confidence and played in a Class 1A sectional final last year. Probably the on-paper favorite to win the Lexington Sectional.

TRI-COUNTY

Seed: Class 1A No. 2.

Outlook: Titans have proven in recent years they can hang with anyone. But they did lose big on Dec. 6 to Neoga, a possible sectional semifinal foe.

TUSCOLA

Seed: Class 1A No. 1.

Outlook: Casey-Westfield Sectional is loaded, but the Warriors have nearly beaten everyone they’ve faced so far. Give them an early nod to make the Elite Eight.

WATSEKA

Seed: Class 1A No. 2.

Outlook: Warriors are struggling a bit down the regular-season homestretch, albeit against good competition. They could relish playoff underdog role.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

