Seven local teams received a top-two seed in the upcoming IHSA postseason. COLIN LIKAS explores each program’s chances of a deep run:
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Seed: Class 3A No. 2.
Outlook: Advancing to the Sweet 16 is doable. Lincoln and Mt. Zion on the Rochester Sectional’s other side will be very tough outs.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Seed: Class 2A No. 1.
Outlook: We’ll learn more Wednesday, when the Spartans host Peotone — a likely Coal City Sectional semifinal opponent.
CISSNA PARK
Seed: Class 1A No. 1.
Outlook: Timberwolves’ half of the Lexington Sectional is very winnable. Other side containing St. Thomas More, Watseka is a bit more daunting.
ST. THOMAS MORE
Seed: Class 1A No. 1.
Outlook: Sabers have a lot of confidence and played in a Class 1A sectional final last year. Probably the on-paper favorite to win the Lexington Sectional.
TRI-COUNTY
Seed: Class 1A No. 2.
Outlook: Titans have proven in recent years they can hang with anyone. But they did lose big on Dec. 6 to Neoga, a possible sectional semifinal foe.
TUSCOLA
Seed: Class 1A No. 1.
Outlook: Casey-Westfield Sectional is loaded, but the Warriors have nearly beaten everyone they’ve faced so far. Give them an early nod to make the Elite Eight.
WATSEKA
Seed: Class 1A No. 2.
Outlook: Warriors are struggling a bit down the regular-season homestretch, albeit against good competition. They could relish playoff underdog role.