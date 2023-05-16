BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Olivia Howell, drained from a 1,500-meter victory and running her first 5,000 on the track, was so disconnected from the pack that she was nearly two seconds behind sixth place before the last lap. It was unseasonably hot and humid. It was pointless, really.
Or maybe not.
“After mentally preparing, I’m not going to let those girls go,” Howell said. “I just wanted to finish strong in the Big Ten meet, especially after coming off the 1,500.”
The Illinois junior accelerated during the last half-lap, passed three women in the final 50 meters and climbed all the way to second. She came within steps of winning an improbable distance double Sunday at the Big Ten Championships.
Howell became something of a symbol for Illini track and field. The program might look down or even desperate now. But the Illini are closing fast.
“Next year is definitely going to be a shock to everyone,” junior jumper Tacoria Humphrey said.
Illinois finished eighth in women’s standings with 52 1/2 points. That might not sound like much, but it is the highest since a second-place finish in 2013. After coach Tonja Buford-Bailey left for Texas, the Illini have been 11th, 11th, 13th, 12th, 12th, 13th, 11th and ninth.
Illini men were ninth with 49 points, capped by second place in the closing 1,600-meter relay. The Illini are so thin that they scored zero points in seven flat races from 100 to 10,000 meters.
“We had to maximize what we have,” first-year Illini coach Petros Kyprianou said. “I think everyone answered the challenge.”
Howell did.
She is 6-0 in the mile and 1,500 meters at Big Ten meets, using a 61.19 last 400 to win a tactical 1,500 in 4:20.13. In the 5,000, her time was 16:12.40, just behind Penn State sophomore Faith DeMars, who finished in 16:11.81.
Howell has underscored extraordinary range this spring, running on the 1,600 relay and now in the 5,000. She won the NCAA indoor mile in a personal best of 4:33.75 at Albuquerque’s 5,300-foot altitude and has lowered her 800 time to 2:02.50.
“Really, I think she’s proved she can do it all,” Illinois distance coach Sarah Haveman said.
Humphrey has proved she can do more than high jump, in which she was an Indiana state champion. She converted to long jump, set a school record and finished second Saturday at 20 feet, 9 inches. She tied for fourth in the high jump Sunday at 5-10. In the pole vault, Tori Thomas (14-3½) and Tracy Towns and Mia Morello (13-7¾) finished second and fifth. The top Illini scorer on the men’s side was DeVontae Ford, who was third in the 400 hurdles (50.93) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (13.91). Among women’s teams, Michigan won by a 139-123 margin over Ohio State, which had won the previous three titles. Nebraska was third with 112.
Nebraska’s men won with 151 points, the highest score since 2006. Minnesota was second with 122 and Iowa third with 120. Meet records Sunday were set by Minnesota’s men (38.87) and Ohio State’s women (43.17) in the 400 relays and by Michigan’s Ziyah Holman in the women’s 400 (50.90).
Kypraniou is bringing in a decorated and diverse recruiting class led by Sophia Beckmon of Oregon City, Ore. She has long jumped 22-4, or one inch off the national high school record. Other Illini signees include athletes from Greece, Cyprus, France, Ireland, Ghana and South Africa, plus talent such as Urbana’s Jackson Gilbert (47.18 in 400) and pole vaulter Cody Johnston of Hobart, Ind. (17-2).
“With the people we have coming in next year and the ones that started developing this year, and with Olivia coming back,” Kyprianou said, “I think we’re going to be pretty good.”