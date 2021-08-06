CHAMPAIGN — Prather Hudson never envisioned his college football career taking him to Champaign.
In fact, the defensive back’s initial visit to the University of Illinois’ campus was the first time the Columbus, Ga., native had ever set foot in Illinois.
“If you told me I’d be in the Big Ten five years ago, I’d have thought you were crazy,” Hudson said. “For a second there, I thought I wasn’t even playing football.”
A college career was far from assured one of the Illini’s offseason transfer additions, having joined Georgia’s program as a walk-on.
Now, the prospect that garnered little attention out of Brookstone High School is entering his sixth season in a Power Five locker room.
Hudson redshirted his freshman year and spent it on the scout team at Georgia, watching as the Bulldogs went 8-5 during coach Kirby Smart’s first season.
Since then, no Georgia team under Smart has won fewer than 10 games under normal scheduling circumstances.
During the next four seasons, Hudson became a key player on the Bulldogs’ roster, enjoying a 44-9 record and four straight New Year’s Day bowl game appearances during that span. Along the way, he saw first-hand what it takes to reach the top.
“I think it’s the attention to detail,” Hudson said of Georgia’s winning culture. “Winning teams, they do the small things right before the big things can come to fruition.”
A staple of Georgia’s special teams unit, Hudson played in every game from 2017 until his departure following the 2020 season. He was also used as part of the Bulldogs’ offense, tallying 25 rushes for 97 yards during that span.
The highlight of his Georgia career, however, was most likely a playful tweet directed towards ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge after the two collided on the sideline during the Bulldogs’ 66-27 win over Massachusetts in 2018. The tweet has garnered more than 366,000 likes to date.
After earning his undergraduate degree from Georgia in 2019 and completing his master’s degree in 2020, Hudson decided to transfer north. Hard work in practice may have less viral potential, but it’s won the approval of Hudson’s new Illini teammates.
“I love what Prather brings,” Illinois safety Sydney Brown said. “My favorite thing about him is he’s the same guy every day. He’s going to come to work. He pushes me and he pushes the entire room.”
His work ethic has also caught the attention of Illinois coach Bret Bielema, first during spring practices and now this week at training camp.
“Prather has continued to grow since the spring and really, in my opinion, developed a skill set from the spring to where we are now,” Bielema said. “(It’s) much more in tune with what (defensive coordinator Ryan Walters) is asking him to do.”
Hudson finds himself among a crowded Illini secondary that includes the likes of Brown, who received third-team all-Big Ten honors after a solid 2019 season.
After a strong offseason of work with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, Hudson is confident in his ability to make an immediate impact in his lone season with the Illini.
“Our mantra is just keep stacking days,” Hudson said. “I feel like I’ve made strides in strength and speed over the summer, I’ve been able to develop a higher football I.Q. in certain situations. I’m proud of where I’m at.”
Equal to Hudson’s belief in himself is his belief in the Illini coaching staff. A conversation with Bielema sold him on the direction of the program.
Now, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to lead the program forwards.
“Whatever they need, they can lean on me, because I’ve seen it all,” Hudson said. “I’ve been every which way in the country, played every position — offense, defense and special teams. I’m very comfortable in that leadership role.”