CHAMPAIGN — A number of Nebraska supporters found themselves among the 4,152 fans at Huff Hall on Saturday night.
Those who made the eight-hour drive were sent home happy after the No. 3 Cornhuskers swept Illinois 25-14, 25-16, 25-22.
“You always want your players to play in those environments,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “Nebraska always travels well but so do we, so I think it’s something where we’re used to having those environments when we’re playing.”
The Illini weren’t left without positive takeaways in the loss, which dropped them to 9-11 overall and 4-6 in the Big Ten.
Raina Terry was solid in a 13-kill, six-dig performance. Jessica Nunge tallied two aces in her second match back from an injury that sidelined her for more than a month. Diana Brown nearly recorded a double-double with 24 assists and a team-high nine digs.
“We’re seeing good performances. We’ve just got to work on putting this together a little bit better as a team,” Tamas said. “We’ve still got to take big swings for big points and I thought we did that (Saturday night).”
But Nebraska (18-1, 10-0) always seemed to have the upper hand, especially in the first two sets en route to its sweep.
Illinois drew within 22-20 late in the third set but couldn’t overcome a pair of late kills from the Huskers’ Madi Kubik. Kubik’s 10 slams trailed only Whitney Lauenstein’s 13 kills.
“We knew they were a solid team,” said Kennedy Collins, who collected five kills for the Illini. “Our plan was just to be strong on defense up there on the block and in the back row.”
Nunge’s outing was a bright spot for Illinois as the Illini collected three aces and 10 service errors overall.
“I definitely leaned on my teammates a lot,” Nunge said. “Their support meant everything to me and they were with me through it all, and that really helps me get back to it.”
Two annual promotions — “Stuff Huff” and the program’s annual breast cancer awareness night — coincided to result in a sellout crowd that was equally clad in pink, Illini orange and blue and well-traveled Nebraska red.
Illinois wore special uniforms with pink lettering on a navy blue base. Libero Caroline Barnes wore a reversed version of the uniform with a pink base.
“It’s always fun when Huff is packed,” Collins said. “It was good to see everybody coming out to support us.”
Illinois faces a tough stretch ahead with three ranked teams — No. 13 Penn State, No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota — set to visit Huff Hall in its next four matches entering a crucial stretch on the schedule.
“It’s got to be the same as it was (Saturday night), where we’re taking big swings for big points,” Tamas said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s got to be more on target. But it means we have to keep more balls off the ground and playable for us. We’ve got to key more serves to the right people, or in at the right times.”