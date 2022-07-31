INDIANAPOLIS — Isaiah Williams let out just the beginnings of a laugh as he verbalized how the start of his Illinois football career had humbled him. Then he looked away briefly, clearly remembering those first two seasons, before repeating how he had been humbled.
Williams had big plans heading into his freshman season with the Illini.
The St. Louis native arrived in Champaign as one of Illinois’ top-10 prospects in the recruiting rankings era. The path was clear. Williams was the guy, would obviously start at quarterback as a true freshman and even had designs on winning the Heisman Trophy.
Why not? Williams had experienced success on the football field at every level. None more so than his time at Trinity Catholic (Mo.), where he racked up 3,602 yards of total offense and 44 touchdowns as a senior in leading the Titans to a state title.
Then the reality of Williams’ arrival at Illinois didn’t line up with his own expectations. He played in four games in 2019, preserving a redshirt, and backed up Brandon Peters at quarterback. Four starts at quarterbacks in five games in 2020 was an increased opportunity, but it was a mixed bag from a production standpoint.
The subsequent coaching change from Lovie Smith to Bret Bielema meant a hard reset. By the end of spring practices in 2021, Williams was moved to wide receiver.
“I had to look in the mirror,” Williams said. “I always placed my identity in being the guy — being the best football player on the team. When I wasn’t no more, I lost myself. I was like, ‘Who am I?’ I had to find myself beyond football because my identity was always placed in football. I had to find out who Isaiah Williams was as a person. I’m still searching to this day, but I learned I’m a family guy and a man of faith.”
Williams’ journey is far from finished, but he’s struck a balance between his football goals and life outside Memorial Stadium. There’s more of the latter and a different focus for the former. Williams enters the 2022 season as Illinois’ top returning receiver and in a vital leadership role — one that’s grown in the last several months — for a team still in the midst of a rebuild under Bielema.
“It took me a while to be like, ‘You’re a main piece of this team’ again because for a long time I felt like a failure because things didn’t go as I thought they were going to go,” Williams said. “It feels natural. This is what I’ve been doing all my life.”
Williams was the guy on the football field from the time he was 7 years old. That didn’t change until his stumbles early in his Illinois career. It was a new experience and one that had Williams questioning if it wouldn’t be easier to just quit.
Not that Williams’ support system would let him. He leaned on his mom and dad, Ashley Harris and Wendell Williams, his grandmother and his longtime coach Cory Patterson.
Williams’ circle also grew in his time in Champaign to include CU Church pastor and team chaplain Jason Epperson and, at the recommendation of Bielema, James A. Warren Jr., who serves as a part-time mental health counselor with Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.
“At times, I felt like it would probably be easier for me to quit, but having my support system it was never an option,” Williams said. “Seeing my family back at home, I can’t quit. I’ve got to keep going. People like James Warren and Jason Epperson made it easy. They opened my eyes to a lot of other things outside of football, and I feel like it translated to the football field. Them helping me with my confidence and who I am helped me, and that helped me become a better football player as a result.”
Williams counts learning more about himself and becoming a better man as his biggest accomplishment the last three years at Illinois. That he was able to find a balance between football and his life as a whole was an important part of that journey.
Williams used to spend his entire day at Memorial Stadium during his first two seasons. If there wasn’t a practice or any meetings, he’d find somebody — anybody — to throw to. Not that he’s turned into some kind of slacker since. Williams is still a regular presence at the stadium and inside the Smith Center. He just has more purpose.
“I found out that I was kind of working out of fear instead of working to get better,” Williams said about his first two seasons. He acknowledged he felt like if he wasn’t doing something football related then he was falling behind. Wasn’t building to what he thought he had to accomplish.
“Now, I take it as being detailed,” Williams continued. “What do I want to work on? I attack that, get my work in with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright), catch and get my extra work in and then I’m gone. I’m just not up there doing anything. It’s all detailed and all part of a plan. That’s been the biggest thing that’s helped me. Don’t just go up there to put in work. Know what I want to work on.”
Williams has also figured out that taking a day or two off — particularly when his coaches suggest it — is actually OK. Two years ago, he would have never even imagined doing that.
Williams actually took three consecutive days off in the last week before heading to Indianapolis to represent Illinois at Big Ten Media Days and then return to campus for the start of training camp. Doing nothing was the plan Wright laid out for him, and Williams, really for the first time, followed it to the letter.
“He was like, ‘Bro, the biggest thing for you this week is to take a break. Just sit down. Take some time to let your body recover. You’ve gone through a tough eight weeks. Your body needs time to recover,’” Williams said was Wright’s directive. “It was hard for me. That’s the crazy thing. Taking three days off, it was hard. I didn’t see the football field. I was just going to hang out with family, chill and relax. I felt good. My body actually feels good after taking three days off.”
Williams’ path toward self discovery wasn’t just about football. Improving himself on the field was obviously still a goal, but the work he put in — even through any challenges — was also about improving his personal life.
“I just kept knocking on the door,” Williams said. “Eventually the door was going to open. … Working to be a better big brother. Working to be a better son. That’s what I did. I went through those things and it felt bad at the moment, but I was going to get out of it.”
Williams also worked at being more vocal. He’s naturally soft spoken, but when he talks now? People listen. Williams might not be Illinois’ quarterback anymore, but his teammates have turned to him as a leader.
“As guys transition out, those leadership roles need to be taken over,” Illinois running back Chase Brown said. “He has taken charge on that. When someone like that is able to speak up and people listen, that means a lot and that we’re going in the right direction.”
Sydney Brown borrowed a phrase from Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood to describe the impact Williams has on the football team.
“He’s an every-day guy,” the veteran Illini safety said. “He knows how to work. You know he’s going to bring it every day. I say this and I mean it, it’s a blessing to have a guy like that in the locker room because he’s going to set the tone day in and day out. That’s important.”
Bielema said Williams has the “it” factor. The Illinois coach challenged his top wide receiver when the team reconvened this past January. Part of it was to improve on the field — a task Bielema quickly found was being accomplished by Williams sticking around to catch 250 balls a day off the Jugs machine.
Bielema understood Williams had taken his challenge to grow beyond the field last month. Bielema wanted to put together a program for his team to recognize the Juneteenth holiday. It was suggested to him to have Williams speak given he had attended a seminar in Texas in May to learn more about the history of Black Americans.
“Literally had everybody captivated in the room, including myself,” Bielema said of Williams. “When he got done, (cornerback Devon Witherspoon) of all people, because they go back and forth all the time, stood up and started clapping. The whole room just went crazy. That’s when I told the staff something just changed in our room. I literally think something just changed in the dynamic of our room and the respect that it drove. I don’t know what it’s going to translate to on the football field. I think it’s going to be good.”
Williams’ pursuit of a football/life balance has included examining the benefits of meditation and visualization and turned him into a voracious reader. He’s actively reading three books now, including “Relentless” by Tim Grover, who trained Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, “The Story,” which is retelling of the Bible in chronological order, and “The Obstacle is the Way” by Ryan Holiday. The last of those was given to him by wide receivers coach George McDonald.
“‘The Obstacle is the Way’ is filled with people who went through stuff and still found a way,” Williams said. “One of the quotes in the book is you’re looking for victory, but you prepare for the worst and prepare to make the most of the worst. Getting little gems like that I can use in my life is why I love reading so much.”
It’s all part of Williams’ ongoing journey of self discovery and football. Continued growth this season — in all aspects of his life — is his goal. Particularly how it helps him on the football field.
“Whenever my name is called, I want to make plays,” Williams said. “I want to be a leader. I want to be a guy that everybody on the team can look at and count on like, ‘He’s consistent. Every day you’re going to get the same Isaiah. He might mess up — he might make a mistake — but he’ll bounce right back and I know he’ll have my back no matter what.’ That’s what I want the most.”