ST. LOUIS — Connor Lomax has counted Dylan Dodd as a best friend since the two were 8 years old.
The pair of Bismarck natives grew up playing travel baseball together.
This was among the stages on which Dodd formulated his idea for a dream job, which he shared with The News-Gazette in 2016.
Professional baseball player. Did Lomax believe it to be obtainable for his buddy?
“Absolutely,” Lomax said Tuesday evening while standing inside Busch Stadium, waiting for Dodd to make his Major League Baseball debut as the Atlanta Braves’ starting pitcher against the host St. Louis Cardinals.
“I had no doubt about it,” Lomax continued. “We always messed with him that we were all going to be his sports agents and take care of him, (and) he was going to take care of all of us.
“He’s been a talented kid ever since he’s been young. ... Now, he’s really progressed the last couple years and put the rest of us to shame. We’re all really proud of him and just get to watch him do what he’s really good at.”
An even larger audience got to experience Dodd’s pitching skill on Tuesday night, in the biggest moment of the 2016 Bismarck-Henning graduate’s athletic career to this point.
And the 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-hander excelled, earning the pitching win as the Braves defeated the Cardinals 4-1 in front of 36,501 fans on a warm, windy Tuesday night in downtown St. Louis.
A hearty handful of fans who have connections to Dodd filled seats along the third-base line, supporting Dodd with each pitch he threw.
“Couldn’t be more proud of the guy,” said Lomax, a fellow 2016 B-H graduate. “My stomach’s a little bit nervous for him, too, but once that first inning gets done, we’ll all be settling in just as much as he is.”
Lomax proved a bit prophetic with that pregame assessment.
The second pitch of Dodd’s MLB career was roped into left field by St. Louis leadoff hitter Tommy Edman for a clean single. But Dodd soon induced a double-play ground ball off the bat of reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, finding a groove for much of the evening thereafter.
Though Dodd on paper served as the opposing pitcher Tuesday night, noticeable cheers went up from the Busch Stadium crowd on multiple Dodd-focused occasions.
Such as when he was introduced over the public-address system as Atlanta’s starting pitcher, simultaneously displayed on the facility’s center-field Jumbotron.
Or when he secured that double play. As well as his first MLB strikeout, creating a swing and a miss from another Cardinals star in Nolan Arenado during the bottom of the second inning.
Busch Stadium’s section 158, running up to the back of the Braves’ third-base dugout, operated as the Dodd support system’s home base. His parents, Mark and Thea Dodd, were at the center of the party.
Thea said she’s never seen so many members of their extended family in one place at one time.
“No funeral, no wedding, no nothing,” Thea said. “It was Grays. It was the Dodds. It was the Martins. It was everybody.”
Mark, his son’s high school baseball coach for three of Dodd’s four seasons as a Blue Devil, offered a lofty estimate for how many people attended Tuesday night game with some sort of Dodd connection.
“Five hundred?” Mark wondered aloud.
“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Thea replied. “We run that hotel across the street (from Busch Stadium). They need to rename that one.”
People continually approached Mark and Thea prior to the game’s first pitch, some of whom the two admitted they didn’t fully know.
“It’s just amazing,” Thea said. “That kid has so much support. He has no clue. I was floored. ... We took a walk (earlier Tuesday). We started running into family and friends on the sidewalk.”
One of Dodd’s uncles, who drove up with his wife from Lexington, Ky., to be at the game, described it as “a miracle” that Dodd finds himself in this situation professionally.
In the same vein, many attending the Braves-Cardinals game — including Mark — sported T-shirts bearing the phrase, “Who is this Dodd guy?” The quote was attributed to Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, who informed Dodd on March 26 he would make his MLB debut on this night.
“I’ve been pretty shaky all week. But I feel really good right now. I’m really excited for him, and I just want to see the kid go,” said Mark, tears welling in his eyes. “I’m not so sure I could feel that way earlier in the week, when I was just so much in awe.”
Dodd’s parents weren’t the only ones to be dazzled by their son’s promotion to the majors.
Mark’s BHRA baseball roster this spring attended Tuesday night’s game, sitting in “Big Mac Land” beyond the left-field fence. Members of Westville’s baseball program, a Vermilion Valley Conference rival of the Blue Devils, also showed up in St. Louis.
All of these high-school students and plenty of other Dodd backers lined the three available walls surrounding Busch Stadium’s visiting bullpen to get an early look at their favorite Atlanta Brave.
“It’s pretty crazy watching a kid from a small-town school come out and get to the big leagues,” BHRA senior Hunter Wilson said. “Coming out here and experiencing this, it’s just a good moment.
“We had batting practice on (March 26), and (Mark) told us he was so excited. (He said) no matter what we do, we can’t put him in a bad mood that day.”
Nothing Dodd did on Tuesday night put his parents in a bad mood, either.
Broadcast footage from the game included clips of Thea and Mark shouting and applauding with unbridled joy.
Lauding their son’s arrival as an MLB pitcher. Just who is this Dodd guy exactly? Well, the rest of the country started to find out Tuesday night what those in Vermilion County have known for some time.
“We’re hoping this is a beginning and not an end,” Mark said. “We’re teachers. I coach. We spend our lifetime giving back to everybody else’s kids. And it’s like, this one we get.”