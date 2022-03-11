CHAMPAIGN — Illinois spent the better part of the first three seasons of the Brad Underwood era as the hunters.
Striving to get to the top of the conference and be the team everyone else was chasing.
The Illini reached that particular summit during the 2020-21 season but still had a source of motivation to tap into before the Big Ten tournament. A 16-4 Big Ten record — at least in a COVID-19 affected season — wasn’t quite good enough for a regular-season title.
Fueled by the idea there was something to prove last March in Indianapolis, Illinois pulled off the necessary three wins in three days to claim the tournament crown.
Claiming a share of this season’s regular-season Big Ten championship hasn’t zapped No. 16 Illinois (22-8) of its motivation. There might not be much left to prove for a team with the most Big Ten wins in the last three seasons, but that doesn’t mean the top-seeded Illini are taking the tournament — or Friday’s quarterfinal opponent Indiana (19-12) — lightly. Tipoff is set for 10:30 a.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after the ninth-seeded Hoosiers rallied for a 74-69 win against eighth-seeded Michigan in the second round on Thursday.
“We’re trying to be even-keeled,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re trying to have the mindset that we’re playing really good teams and we’ve got to do what we do. We’ve got to play really hard. It’s kind of the same approach that we had down the stretch this year.
“Watching film, we didn’t play great against Iowa, but we did play really hard. We’ve got to bank on our effort being something that helps us get over the top. I want to win the tournament. I’d love to put back-to-back on something.”
That hasn’t changed the fact that Underwood regularly reminds his team they moved past being the hunters a couple years ago. Illinois is the hunted now — something Kofi Cockburn said Underwood shares every practice.
“We know every team is after us because of the success we’ve had in the past couple years,” the Illinois center said. “We do a really good job of staying ready. We’ve got guys who have a chip on their shoulder. We have guys that have that edge and are competitive. I don’t think we have a problem not being aware of that bullseye. We’re all focused and all ready for whatever.”
What hasn’t changed is Illinois’ edge. Trent Frazier said he knows his team is every opponents’ “Super Bowl.” But that didn’t stop the veteran Illini guard, in his next breath, from working in the idea he still feels like the team is underrated and doesn’t get enough props for what it’s accomplished.
“I think we have to have that edge going into the tournament,” Frazier said. “We’ve been in a lot of dogfights late in the season. … We’ve just got to be mentally focused and really, really hungry in every game.”
Two seasons of being the team everyone is chasing, Underwood said, has helped hone that edge. It’s an understood part of the program at this point.
“We spent a lot of the year in first or close to it, so we saw a lot of peoples’ best games,” Underwood said. “There’s no pressure. It’s just going out and playing extremely hard and being extremely focused. It’s understanding we’ve got nobody to blame if we don’t play hard.”
Illinois had that focus a year ago in Indianapolis. It led to a blowout win against Rutgers in the quarterfinals, another double-digit win against Iowa in the semifinals and an overtime victory against Ohio State to claim the tournament title and cut down the nets.
The key to winning three games in three days?
“It’s awareness and it’s toughness,” Cockburn said. “You’ve got to be aware of the fact that any time — any one of those days — you could be sent home early. You don’t want that. It’s a different level of importance. We have to be aware of that. We can’t have any mental lapses, any weakness (or) any lack of focus.
“All week that we’re here, we have to make sure that we’re focused. We have to have that competitive drive. We’re skilled enough and talented enough as individuals. We just have to give that collective effort — diving on the floor for loose balls, taking charges — and do everything that winning requires.”