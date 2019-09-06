IOWA CITY, Iowa — The last time Illinois and Washington met on the volleyball court, a spot in the Sweet 16 was at stake.
Illinois came through during that 2017 second-round NCAA tournament match on the Huskies’ home court in Seattle, rallying for a five-set victory.
On Friday evening, the significance of their Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge match wasn’t nearly as great, but the fifth-ranked Illini couldn’t finish off No. 16 Washington, falling 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 10-15 in their first loss of the season. Unlike two seasons ago when Illinois (2-1) won the final two sets, the Huskies (2-1) returned the favor on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It’s really about execution,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I felt we were trying to guess too much, and that we just didn’t trust our training that we’re used to. We were a little bit disjointed, and it kind of showed in the match. The two sets we won, we were great. The three sets we lost, we weren’t.”
Illinois did receive a boost with the return of Beth Prince after the fifth-year senior outside hitter missed the first two matches of the season with an injury. Prince contributed 14 kills, second behind only Jacqueline Quade’s team-high 23 kills.
“I thought Beth did a great job coming back,” Tamas said. “Offensively, I think we did a stellar job, (but) the serve-pass game is just a little off. We have to be able to convert a few more points when it counted. Washington did a nice job of taking big rips out of system at the end. We took a few big rips out of system at the end, but it didn’t go our way.”
Setter Diana Brown finished with a double-double (51 assists, 12 digs), while Megan Cooney (nine kills), Kennedy Collins (eight kills) and Ashlyn Fleming (seven kills) were also focal points.
Illinois will have a quick turnaround to recover from its first loss this season — something that didn’t happen last year until late September after the Illini opened 14-0 — when it plays Colorado at 4 p.m. Saturday to cap its stay at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.
“I know we’ve got some individuals with some nice performances, but we’ve got to figure out a way to play better as a team,” Tamas said. “It’s just too up and down right now, (but) it’s part of the growing pains of going with a new group.”