CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood will be able to go a bit deeper into his rotation if he wants Saturday against Purdue. The Illinois coach is getting a boost to his frontcourt, with redshirt freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk cleared to return to competition.
Bosmans-Verdonk, who missed the final 20 games of the 2019-20 season with a foot injury and the first 10 games of this season with another, has been dressed for games since the Illini played Baylor on Dec. 2, but was still on a minute restriction, even in practice, and only went through warmups. His full clearance came following last Saturday’s win against Indiana.
The injury update before Friday’s practice wasn’t all good news, though. Underwood also announced redshirt junior guard Austin Hutcherson will not play this season as he recovers from a stress fracture in his back.
“He is rehabbing and recovering that,” Underwood said. “It’s been an issue that’s been problematic for him. The recovery process for him is the important piece.
“He’s worked extremely hard. He’s continuing to work extremely hard. He’s one of the most dedicated guys when it comes to his recovery and rehab. We’re excited for him in the future. Right now it’s challenging because he’s a really good player who’s a great human being. It’s hurting him, so it hurts me.”
The stress fracture is not Hutcherson’s first back injury. Definitely not the first injury during his basketball career.
Hutcherson had two herniated discs in his back — the result of a car accident that was not his fault — before the start of his sophomore season at The Hun School in Princeton, N.J. His junior year of high school saw him get undercut in a practice. The resulting hard crash to the floor ended with some lost teeth, a broken jaw and a broken wrist.
This back injury is then just the latest in a long line of setbacks for Hutcherson, who transferred from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.) to Illinois last season to challenge himself at another level on the basketball court.
“We all want our student-athletes, when they come to college, they come with big dreams and come with goals and aspirations,” Underwood said. “That’s my job as a coach to try and help them achieve that. When something physically doesn’t allow that, my heart bleeds. You know how hard they work.”
Underwood saw exactly how hard Hutcherson worked throughout the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard sat out last season alongside Holy Cross transfer Jacob Grandison. They both played key roles on the scout team, helping shape what turned out to be a 21-10 Illinois team and Big Ten title contender behind the scenes.
“I saw Hutch and his success last year,” Underwood said. “He was a pain in the butt to guard in practice. He was really, really effective and would help this basketball team a great deal. He will in the future, but right now you set that aside because you don’t want any long-lasting, long-term ramifications of that process.”
Hutcherson has spent that process away from Illinois and his teammates. His family moved from New York to Los Angeles after his dad, Eric, got a new job, so Hutcherson’s rehab and recovery has happened in California.
“He is with his own personal physician and physical therapist,” Underwood said. “He’s doing that every day. We communicate, not daily, but we communicate every week multiple times. With the semester being online, he’ll be able to stay out there and continue to do that rehab.
“It’s killing him not to be with his teammates. He stays involved with them through texts and Zooms, but it was in his best interest to be with those physicians and under that care out there. He could come back at some point later in the semester. I don’t know what that is. That’s still to be defined.”
Illinois has held on to its national ranking and a spot in the top half of the Big Ten without Hutcherson. A career 40-plus percent three-point shooter, though, Hutcherson would have had a role for these Illini.
“He’s a big loss,” Underwood said. “He’s a 6-6 wing who’s an elite shooter, and he’s an elite athlete. Defensively, he gives us something that would help us in having length and athleticism. Then, obviously, he’s a guy who can make a lot of baskets very quickly.”