CHAMPAIGN — Josh Pierce is simultaneously the most unlikely and most fitting manager for the St. Thomas More volleyball team.
The Sabers junior seems to recognize this as well.
“I never thought to do something with volleyball. I was really surprised that someone would ask me to be a volleyball manager,” Pierce said Wednesday after taking part in a segment of the “SportsTalk” radio show on WDWS 1400-AM with other team members. “The other players and coaches, they welcomed me so good and I feel so loved.”
Pierce was born in China. He’s been in a wheelchair all his life, saying “I was born this way.” He was adopted by Sue and Bryan Pierce and welcomed to the United States about four years ago.
Now he’s an IHSA state champion.
Pierce sat on the STM sideline as the Sabers fended off Augusta Southeastern in three sets during last Saturday’s Class 1A volleyball state final.
Pierce can be seen in the background of a video featuring the STM athletes celebrating near the center of Redbird Arena’s hardwood court. What’s he doing in that video? Finalizing the match’s statistics sheet.
But Pierce provides so much more to the Sabers than an accumulation of their stats after each match.
“There would’ve been a Josh-sized hole in the season (without him). He just completes us in every way,” STM coach Kelly McClure said. “From just his heart to what he gives to also the role he serves as statistician and manager, he does such a great job and we all would be struggling without him.”
McClure was seeking a team manager leading up to the condensed 2020-21 prep volleyball season. While she and assistant coach Anne Grabow were discussing the matter, McClure’s daughter Anna, a starting outside hitter for the program, offered a suggestion.
“She said, ‘I think Josh Pierce would be a really good manager. We should ask him,’” Kelly McClure said. “And right away Anne and I were so excited about that because he is such a great kid.”
Pierce’s initial reaction to the offer was shrouded in uncertainty.
“I was so surprised. I was worried if I could do it or not ... because of English and stuff,” said Pierce, who added that he wound up at STM because his parents wanted him in an environment that would allow him to forge friendships and develop his English.
“But my mom said, ‘Hey, you should give it a shot,’” Pierce continued. “I also joined a couple clubs, like art club and yearbook club and chess club. ... I can see my friends and be with my friends and feel like a part of the STM family.”
Pierce wasn’t about to sit by idly in his new volleyball position, either.
“I asked Coach Kelly ... ‘What’s a manager’s job? What do I need to do?’ And I want to do really, really good at all my jobs,” Pierce said. “I ask Coach Kelly (questions) almost every practice, and eventually I know a lot of things about volleyball.”
McClure said she found out that Pierce spent time searching YouTube for volleyball videos that could help him better understand the game and how to keep statistics.
“There are the rare occasions that he is not in the gym, he has one of those clubs, and the girls right away are like, ‘Where’s Josh?’” McClure said. “He’s such a mainstay in our program and such a positive light for us.”
Pierce shags balls during practices and pre-match warmups as well. Not every spot he’s had to attend with the Sabers offers easy wheelchair access, so Pierce will climb up and down stairs while someone else moves his wheelchair accordingly.
“Sometimes (wheelchair users) might feel a little bit guilty or shy, but I give myself a first shot. I say, ‘OK, I can give all of myself into the team and I’m not going to be shy,’” Pierce said. “I know the team will help me. ... I want to say for all other wheelchairs, just try the thing you want to do and don’t be too shy.”
According to McClure, being shy isn’t part of Pierce’s DNA.
“We were up at Prairie Central for a match ... and I needed to use the restroom beforehand, so I went out of the gym,” McClure said. “I could hear Josh screaming, ‘Let’s go, girls, use your voices’ from three doorways away. We just always laugh that his energy is infectious.”
McClure said it feels like Pierce isn’t capable of having a bad day because of how often he’s smiling and laughing around the Sabers.
“Once I smile I feel like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever bad day I had, bad thing I had, it’s all gone.’ So only happy things came to my mind,” Pierce said. “If I’m part of the team, I need to support the team. ... I try to encourage the players, and it really, really feels good.”
Pierce offered an emphatic “yes” when asked if he foresaw STM finishing 41-1 and atop the Class 1A podium in his second season with the program. Though he also admitted to being nervous when the Sabers dropped the first set in both their state semifinal and state final matches.
“Coach Kelly always knows ... what to do and how to become better,” Pierce said. “Players listen to her, and they accept whatever she tells them and they obviously work hard.”
Pierce had his name announced over the Redbird Arena public address system after the championship victory, and he had a medal placed around his neck while fellow STM students showered him with appreciation from the stands.
“I feel loved by the team,” Pierce said, “(and) also by the Saber Pack. Everyone, they cheered my name, and I feel so happy.”
Pierce is gearing up for Sabers wrestling’s new season and will be that team’s manager. He’s also participating in a wheelchair basketball league outside of school.
His contributions to STM are seemingly endless. And now they’ll eternally be connected with a state championship.
“He’s always very conscious about keeping the balls out from underneath (the players) when they’re jumping. ... That is his mission, to keep the girls safe. He just finds a way to get it done,” McClure said. “And he’ll lift the equipment and he’ll shag the balls and set up the gym and all that. He does it all.”